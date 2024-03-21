SHOCK VIDEO: Hundreds of Illegals Breach Concertina Wire and Overrun National Guard Members in El Paso

Joe Biden’s America.

Hundreds of illegal aliens from Africa, Central America, Colombia, and Venezuela made a rush for the border in El Paso, Texas after they were pushed south of the concertina wire in the middle of the night by the National Guard.

The illegals breached the concertina wire, overwhelmed National Guard members, and made a rush for the border.

WATCH:

This is the moment when TX National Guard became overrun by migrants rioting to get across the border here in El Paso today We were there and saw it all happen. Absolute chaos here. pic.twitter.com/VN6Kf663ie — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) March 21, 2024

Texas Governor Greg Abbott and AG Ken Paxton have taken drastic action to stem the flow of illegal aliens.

The Texas National Guard has installed razor wire to stop the flow of illegals.

More razor wire & fencing going up. Basically Texas’ border wall in Shelby Park. pic.twitter.com/tZJuQoyZpV — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) January 28, 2024

In December Governor Greg Abbott (R) signed a bill that gives Texas police power to arrest illegal aliens amid Biden’s border invasion.

“Biden’s deliberate inaction has left Texas to fend for itself,” Abbott said, adding the new bill is designed to “stop the tidal wave of illegal entry into Texas.”

“At the Texas-Mexico border today for a bill signing ceremony that will take #OperationLoneStar to the next level,” Abbott said on X in December.

Far-left ‘civil rights’ organizations such as the ACLU filed lawsuits to stop Abbott’s new law.

US District Judge David Ezra, a Reagan appointee previously issued a temporary injunction that blocked a Texas law that gave local police power to arrest illegal aliens.

The US Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed Texas to enforce its immigration law that allows police to arrest illegal aliens.

The Supreme Court’s conservative majority rejected an emergency application by the Biden Regime requesting the high court block Texas’ immigration law.

The high court temporarily rejected the Biden Regime’s request as litigation makes its way through the courts.

On Wednesday a federal appeals court blocked Texas from enforcing the new immigration law.