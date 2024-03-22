WATCH: Karine Jean-Pierre Blames Governor Abbott For Invasion of Illegals After Shock Video Shows Invaders Overrunning National Guard in El Paso

Karine Jean-Pierre on Friday was asked if Joe Biden has seen the shocking video of illegals overrunning National Guard members in El Paso.

Hundreds of illegal aliens from Africa, Central America, Colombia, and Venezuela made a rush for the border in El Paso, Texas after they were pushed south of the concertina wire in the middle of the night by the National Guard.

The illegals breached the concertina wire, overwhelmed National Guard members, and made a rush for the border.

KJP blamed Texas Governor Greg Abbott and said he has been ‘politicizing’ the border fight.

“Look, I have not spoken to the president about that video…what I can say is this, I truly believe that’s a question for the Republican governor of Texas,” KJP said.

She continued the gaslighting, “This is something he should address. That he should actually speak to.”

KJP insisted that Joe Biden is working to get an immigration bill done.

Meanwhile, the Biden Regime sued Texas to remove razor wire along the border.

The US Supreme Court on Monday sided with the Biden Regime and allowed Border Patrol agents to remove razor wire installed on the Texas-Mexico border.

Gov. Greg Abbott (R) previously installed about 30 miles of razor wire at the Texas-Mexico border near Eagle Pass to stop the flood of illegal aliens being let in by the Biden administration.

In October Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against the Biden Regime regarding their cutting razor wire at the border.

The Biden Regime took the fight all the way to the Supreme Court but according to KJP, Greg Abbott is the reason the illegal invasion.

