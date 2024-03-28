Matt Walsh Addresses “Coincidence” of Obama’s New Movie Containing Scene Where a Cargo Ship Crashes Due to Cyber Attack and the Baltimore Key Bridge Collapse (VIDEO)

Shortly after the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed, former fraud investigator and veteran Jimmy Corsetti took to X and pointed out that in Obama’s new Netflix movie “Leave the World Behind” there is a scene where a massive cargo ship crashes into the beach after losing power from a cyber attack.

Corsetti added in the thread that the cargo ship in the movie was named the “White Lion” and highlighted that the country of Sri Lanka has a lion on its national flag.

He then noted the Dali cargo ship was en route to Sri Lanka before it tragically crashed into the Key bridge.

LOOK:

Why on earth did Barrack Obama produce a Netflix film about a catastrophic Cyber Attack?? Opening scene from 'Leave the World Behind'

In response to Corsetti’s theory, Matt Walsh released a video explaining how the scene in Obama’s movie was just a “coincidence.”

Walsh stated, “It is very, very stupid to theorize that Obama coordinated a cargo ship’s collision with a bridge and for some reason left a trail of clues for right-wingers on Twitter to discover.”

“This is the kind of goober bullsh*t that makes the whole movement look dumb and unserious,” added Walsh.

It is very very stupid to theorize that Obama coordinated a cargo ship's collision with a bridge and for some reason left a trail of clues for right wingers on Twitter to discover. This is the kind of goober bullshit that makes the whole movement look dumb and unserious.

In response to Walsh’s video, Corsetti responded, “You should question Why former POTUS bizarrely chose to Produce/Consult a movie related to a doomsday cyber attack.”

He continued, “Symbolism/foreshadowing is used by sinister factions more than you may realize.”

Here’s the scene of Obama’s movie both Corsetti and Walsh were referring to:

In the closing minutes of Obama’s movie “Leave The World Behind,” it was revealed the cargo ship crash and cyber attacks were part of a three-stage plan to destabilize the United States.

WATCH:

In light of the destruction of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore today, now would be a great time to review the closing scene from Obama movie Leave The World Behind. The Black Swan is flapping her wings, so pay attention. #CyberAttack #BaltimoreBridgeCollapse

READ: