New Obama Produced Apocalypse Film Warns ‘White People Should Not Be Trusted’ (VIDEO)

Netflix’s new cyber apocalypse film, “Leave the World Behind,” warns that white people should not be trusted if the world faces an apocalypse disaster.

The new film was co-produced by Barack and Michelle Obama and stars Julia Roberts and Kevin Bacon.

The movie’s plot follows a white family vacationing in a rented house on Long Island.

At the beginning of the movie, the vacation home’s owner, G.H. Scott, and his daughter, Ruth, arrive at their home after a major cyber attack occurs across the United States.

During one scene, G.H. and his daughter Ruth are seen together about to sleep, and his daughter states, “If the world falls apart, trust should not be doled out easily to anyone, especially white people.”

Per Bloomberg:

Former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama have their first film hit with Leave the World Behind, an apocalyptic thriller released on Netflix Dec. 8.

The two-hour plus film about what happens when the electricity mysteriously goes out in the US is Netflix’s No. 1 picture globally and in the top position in 85 countries, according to FlixPatrol, which tracks viewing on streaming services.

Market researcher Samba TV estimated that 2.6 million US households watched Leave the World Behind in its first two days, 73% more than The Killer, another big Netflix release last month.
Co-produced by the Obamas’ Higher Ground Productions, the picture stars Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali and Ethan Hawke. It was directed and co-produced by Sam Esmail, known for the TV series Mr. Robot.
The Obamas founded Higher Ground in 2018 “to tell powerful stories that entertain, inform and inspire — while elevating new and diverse voices in the entertainment industry,” according to the company’s website.

Reactions were shared on X:

Anthony Scott

You can email Anthony Scott here, and read more of Anthony Scott's articles here.

 

