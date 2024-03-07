Majority of American Voters Believe CIA-FBI Are Seeking to Control Outcome of 2024 Election

It is now common knowledge that Barack Obama and his henchmen spied on candidate Trump and his family and associates in 2016.

After Donald Trump was elected President of the United States Obama continued to spy on his successor and plotted on how to bring down his administration.

This has been proven in court and official proceedings.

Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, the FBI, CIA, Gina Haspel, Five Eyes foreign intelligence and others were involved in this historic scandal to ruin and take out candidate Donald Trump. The efforts to remove Trump from office based on the phony Russia collusion scandal and then President Donald Trump.

And, we also know they ALL got away with it. No one of importance was ever prosecuted. And the mainstream fake news ran with the Russiagate lies for years and then ignored the truth when it came out that this was all a deep state scam to take out Donald Trump.

So it really should come as no surprise that a majority of Americans today believe that the deep state is seeking to control the outcome of the 2024 election.

This latest poll comes from Rasmussen.

Election 2024: Many Voters Suspicious Toward Intelligence Agencies

A majority of voters think the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and other government spies may be trying to pick the winner in this year’s election.

Fifty-two percent (52%) of Likely U.S. Voters believe it’s likely that U.S. intelligence agencies are seeking to control the outcome of the 2024 presidential election, including 31% who consider it Very Likely. Thirty-eight percent (38%) don’t think intelligence agencies are trying to control the election, including 20% who say it’s Not At All Likely. Another 20% are not sure.

Nearly half (49%) of voters think U.S. intelligence agencies have their own political agenda – down slightly from 51% last year – while 36% believe the agencies generally perform impartially. Another 16% are not sure.

Election 2024: Many Voters Suspicious Toward Intelligence Agencies

A majority of voters think the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and other government spies may be trying to pick the winner in this year’s election.

Fifty-two percent (52%) of Likely U.S. Voters believe it’s likely that U.S. intelligence agencies are seeking to control the outcome of the 2024 presidential election, including 31% who consider it Very Likely. Thirty-eight percent (38%) don’t think intelligence agencies are trying to control the election, including 20% who say it’s Not At All Likely. Another 20% are not sure.

Nearly half (49%) of voters think U.S. intelligence agencies have their own political agenda – down slightly from 51% last year – while 36% believe the agencies generally perform impartially. Another 16% are not sure.