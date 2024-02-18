George Papadopoulos Revisits the Intel Operation Targeting Him for Being a Trump Adviser – All at the Behest of Barack Obama and John Brennan (VIDEO)

Former Trump foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos joined Maria Bartiromo today on Sunday Morning Futures.

This comes after new information was released this week by Matt Taibbi, Michael Schellenberger, and Alex Gutentag on the Intelligence Community under Barack Obama using the US government to set up and spy on President Donald Trump.

For years the Obama regime and their fake news legacy media refused to report the truth on this enormous scandal. These latest reports blew the Obama scandal wide open.

Barack Obama led the largest organized criminal operation against the leading opposition candidate and elected president in US history.

Papadopoulos was caught up in the scandal and served 14 days in prison after being set up in Obama’s political assassination of President Trump and his web of lies.

George rehashed the intel operations targeting him in 2017 for being tied to Donald Trump.

Maria Bartiromo: This week, more details emerged on the extent of that hoax, with multiple sources confirming to reporters Michael Schellenberger, Matt Taibi and Alex Gutentag what we first reported here in 2018, that under former President Obama, the intelligence community, including the CIA and FBI, illegally targeted Trump advisors long before the summer of 2016 with the help of foreign intelligence agencies. The reporters added, quote, after Public and Racket had been told that President Obama’s CIA director, John Brennan, had identified 26 Trump associates for the Five Eyes to target. A source confirmed that the intelligence community had identified those people as people to bump or make contact with or manipulate. They were targets of our own intelligence community and law enforcement, targets for collection and misinformation. Joining me right now is one of the people that was swept up in the whole hoax, former Trump campaign foreign policy advisor George Papadopoulos…

…George, I want you to start with the story of the $10,000 which we talked about so many times back in 2018 and then were slammed on social media because we talked about it back in 2017. You were in Israel and you were approached and given $10,000 in cash. Can you tell us about that?

George Papadopoulos: Yeah. This really goes to the heart of the bombshell story that was just released last week regarding the overt collusion between the Obama administration’s CIA, the US intel agencies, and foreign allied intel services. It was a profound indictment, and it was incredibly devastating for them. And it goes exactly to the heart of this $10,000 question and various other setups. You’re absolutely right. In the summer of 2017, at a time when I’m leaving the Trump transition, I’m going back into the energy business that I was a consultant in. I’m offered $10,000 to go to Israel to basically have a project, right? A quote-unquote project. This individual named Charles Tawil presents himself as some sort of executive in the energy business and presents me with $10,000 in cash. Now, of course, as an American citizen in a foreign country, I don’t speak the language. I don’t know exactly what’s going on. What does any normal person do? They give it to their lawyer before they go back to the United States.

But what happens when I get back to the United States, Maria, I’m intercepted by about eight FBI agents. They’re all rummaging through my luggage looking for money. They don’t know what to do with me at that point, because the entire setup failed. And it really goes to the heart of how this entire scandal was not part of a spontaneous investigation the way that the mainstream media wanted you to believe. It was all predetermined, it was all fabricated, and it was all part of an entire plan by the Obama administration to subvert our democratic process…

…They’re not going to sit there and tell you to your face that we’re setting you up, but anybody can connect the dots and realise what was going on at that point. And the recent information came out that around 26 Trump officials were bumped by CIA and all of these various foreign intelligence agencies. And I started off my work in the Ben Carson campaign, and I realised that Dr. Ben Carson unfortunately, was one of these 26 individuals that was targeted by the CIA. So it made complete sense when I left Carson’s campaign and before even the Washington Post knew that I joined Trump’s campaign, that all of these assets that are now at the heart of this entire scandal were bumping into me, trying to set me up, trying to set other people up. And it really just shows you that this entire thing was fabricated from the beginning because they had two objectives in mind, Maria. They wanted to, first, spy on the Trump campaign by any means necessary, including illegally. And secondly, should Trump have won to handcuff him from actually properly governing the country. And that’s really what happened here. Once Comey failed, once Comey was fired, what did he do?