Madonna Scolds Fan for Not Standing During LA Concert Before Noticing Fan is in Wheelchair

During a show in Los Angeles Thursday night for during her “Celebration Tour, ” singer Madonna scolded a fan who wasn’t standing and cheering with the crowd.

“What are you doing sitting down over there? What are you doing sitting down?” Madonna asked.

She then walked to the edge of the stage to get closer to the fan as the crowd, at least for a moment, cheered her scolding.

Then she realized her cringeworthy mistake. The fan was in a wheelchair.

“Oh, OK. Politically incorrect. Sorry about that,” Madonna said after the realizing her insensitive gaff. “I’m glad you are here.”

Adding, “Oh, my God,” in an unserious Valley Girl accent.

Watch:

Whoops! Madonna calls out someone for sitting down, but then realizes they are in a wheelchair. pic.twitter.com/8SKqozHrSG — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) March 10, 2024

The video quickly circulated across social media.

No embarrassment, no shame. Just moves on with the show.

An abhorrent, satanic worshipping vile human being. — Annabel (@annaberu) March 10, 2024

The “Celebration Tour,” which started in October and includes 80 dates, almost didn’t happen.

In June, Madonna had to be ‘brought back from the dead’ with a Narcan injection, according to Radar Online.

She was rushed to New York City hospital after being found unresponsive at her residence by her asistant, Page Six reported.

“On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which lead to a several-day stay in the ICU,” according to the post.

“Her health is improving, however, she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.”