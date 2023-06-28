Madonna Hospitalized and Intubated in ICU After Being Found Unresponsive Due to “Serious Bacterial Infection”

Pop icon Madonna was rushed to New York City hospital on Saturday after being found unresponsive at her residence, Page Six reported.

On Wednesday, the 64-year-old artist’s longtime manager, Guy Oseary, issued a statement on Instagram saying that the star had been hospitalized for days due to a serious bacterial infection.

“On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which lead to a several day stay in the ICU,” according to the post.

“Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.

Due to these unforeseen circumstances, all current commitments, including the highly anticipated tour, will need to be postponed.

“We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows,” added Oseary in the statement.

Page Six reported:

We hear the “Material Girl” singer, 64, was intubated for at least one night before having the tube removed — and she is now alert and recovering. We’re also told that her daughter Lourdes Leon was by her side throughout the ordeal. While a source tells us the Queen of Pop is now “out of the ICU,” Oseary explained in his post, “She is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.” Earlier this year, Madonna announced she would launch her “Celebration” tour in honor of the 40th anniversary of her music career. The 84-date global trek was expected to kick off July 15 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, but Oseary’s Instagram post revealed it has been postponed in light of the health scare.

According to Cleveland Clinic, bacterial infections are diseases that can affect your skin, lungs, brain, blood, and other parts of your body.

A serious bacterial infection is a condition where harmful bacteria invade and multiply in the body, causing a severe response that can affect various organs and systems. These infections can rapidly progress and become life-threatening if not treated promptly.

The specific nature and severity of a bacterial infection can depend on many factors, including the type of bacteria involved, the part of the body affected, the individual’s general health, and the strength of their immune response.