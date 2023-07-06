REPORT: Madonna Had to Be ‘Brought Back from the Dead’ with Narcan Injection

Madonna had to be ‘brought back from the dead’ with a Narcan injection, according to Radar Online.

Pop icon Madonna was rushed to New York City hospital on Saturday after being found unresponsive at her residence, Page Six reported.

“On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which lead to a several-day stay in the ICU,” according to the post.

“Her health is improving, however, she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.”

According to Radar Online, Madonna was found unresponsive by her assistant on June 24.

Madonna was promptly given a Narcan injection.

Radar Online reported: