Dr. Peter Navarro Ordered to Report to Prison Next Week – First High Profile Trump Aide Imprisoned by Lawless Regime

Trump’s former aide Dr. Peter Navarro was ordered to report to prison next week on March 19 to serve his four-month sentence.

Navarro is appealing the conviction.

“Sunday’s filing in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia states that Navarro has now been ordered to report to the custody of the Bureau of Prisons, FCI Miami, on or before 2:00 p.m. on March 19. “Accordingly, Dr. Navarro respectfully reiterates his request for an administratively [sic] stay so as to permit the Court to resolve the instant motion. Should this Court deny Dr. Navarro’s motion, he respectfully requests an administrative stay so as to permit the Supreme Court review of this Court’s denial,” Woodward wrote.” – Fox News reported.

Excerpt from Fox News:

Peter Navarro, who served in the White House under former President Trump, was ordered to report to a Miami prison by March 19 to begin serving a four-month sentence for flouting a House Jan. 6 committee subpoena. The order was revealed in a court filing Sunday by Navarro’s lawyer, Stanley Woodward. In January, U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta sentenced Navarro to four months in prison and ordered him to pay a fine of $9,500. The sentence was two months shorter than the six prosecutors had sought, but Mehta drastically reduced the whopping $200,000 fine sought by the Justice Department. The former Trump White House aide is looking for an appeals court to intervene to block the sentence while he fights the conviction.

A federal judge last month denied former Trump aide Dr. Peter Navarro’s request to stay out of prison pending a decision from the appellate court.

US District Judge Amit Mehta, an Obama appointee, said Peter Navarro must report to prison pending his appeal unless the DC Circuit Court of Appeals blocks his order.

“Defendant’s cynical, self-serving claim of political bias poses no question at all, let alone a ‘substantial’ one,” Mehta wrote in a previous order, according to The AP.

In September former Trump advisor Dr. Peter Navarro, 74, was convicted of criminal contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena in Liz Cheney’s January 6 investigation.

Navarro did not comply with the subpoena because he said Trump told him to assert executive privilege.

The jury previously convicted Navarro on two counts of contempt after deliberating for four hours.

Biden’s corrupt DOJ sought a six-month prison term for Navarro. Late last month, judge Amit Mehta sentenced Peter Navarro to 4 months in prison and ordered him to pay a $9,500 fine.

“When I received that congressional subpoena, the second, I had an honest belief that the privilege had been invoked, and I was torn. Nobody in my position should be put in conflict between the legislative branch and the executive branch. Is that the lesson of this entire proceeding? Get a letter and a lawyer? I think in a way it is,” Navarro said as he spoke in his own defense. “I am disappointed with a process where a jury convicted me, and I was unable to provide a defense, one of the most important elements of our justice system.”

Judge Mehta barred Navarro from making the executive privilege argument after DOJ prosecutors accused the former Trump aide of ‘hiding behind executive privilege claims.’

Biden’s DOJ has abused Dr. Navarro throughout the entire process.

According to Navarro, the feds put him in leg irons and threw him in a cell last year.

“They intercepted me gettin’ on the plane and then they put me in handcuffs, they bring me here. They put me in leg irons. They stick me in a cell,” Navarro said to reporters after his arrest last summer.