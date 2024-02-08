BREAKING: Obama Judge Denies Dr. Peter Navarro’s Request to Stay Out of Prison Pending Appeal

Please consider contributing to Peter Navarro’s GiveSendGo to help with his legal defense fund.

A federal judge on Thursday denied former Trump aide Dr. Peter Navarro’s request to stay out of prison pending a decision from the appellate court.

US District Judge Amit Mehta said Peter Navarro must report to prison pending his appeal unless the DC Circuit Court of Appeals blocks his order.

“Defendant’s cynical, self-serving claim of political bias poses no question at all, let alone a ‘substantial’ one,” Mehta wrote in Thursday’s order, according to The AP.

In September former Trump advisor Dr. Peter Navarro, 74, was convicted of criminal contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena in Liz Cheney’s January 6 investigation.

Navarro did not comply with the subpoena because he said Trump told him to assert executive privilege.

The jury previously convicted Navarro on two counts of contempt after deliberating for four hours.

Biden’s corrupt DOJ sought a six-month prison term for Navarro. Late last month, judge Amit Mehta sentenced Peter Navarro to 4 months in prison and ordered him to pay a $9,500 fine.

“When I received that congressional subpoena, the second, I had an honest belief that the privilege had been invoked, and I was torn. Nobody in my position should be put in conflict between the legislative branch and the executive branch. Is that the lesson of this entire proceeding? Get a letter and a lawyer? I think in a way it is,” Navarro said as he spoke in his own defense. “I am disappointed with a process where a jury convicted me, and I was unable to provide a defense, one of the most important elements of our justice system.”

Judge Mehta barred Navarro from making the executive privilege argument after DOJ prosecutors accused the former Trump aide of ‘hiding behind executive privilege claims.’

Biden’s DOJ has abused Dr. Navarro throughout the entire process.

According to Navarro, the feds put him in leg irons and threw him in a cell last year.

“They intercepted me gettin’ on the plane and then they put me in handcuffs, they bring me here. They put me in leg irons. They stick me in a cell,” Navarro said to reporters after his arrest last summer.

The two-tiered justice system is alive and well in the US. The rules only apply to Trump and his supporters/aides.

Last month Hunter Biden defied Congress and refused to sit for a deposition.

Hunter then openly mocked Republican lawmakers and later walked into a committee hearing and sat down in the front row to assert his power over the weak Republican lawmakers.

Hunter is a free man today.