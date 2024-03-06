Joe Biden Welcomes Nikki Haley’s ‘Supporters’ After She Suspends Her 2024 Presidential Campaign… But There’s Just One Problem

Joe Biden on Wednesday released a statement after toxic RINO Nikki Haley suspended her 2024 presidential campaign.

Haley finally suspended her campaign after Trump crushed her on Super Tuesday.

“I am filled with the gratitude for the outpouring of support we’ve received from all across our great country,” Haley said. “But the time has now come to suspend my campaign.”

“I said I wanted Americans to have their voice. I have done that,” she continued. “I have no regrets. And although I will no longer be a candidate, I will not stop using my voice for the things I believe,” she added.

Trump released a statement after Nikki Haley suspended her campaign.

“Nikki Haley got TROUNCED last night, in record setting fashion, despite the fact that Democrats, for reasons unknown, are allowed to vote in Vermont, and various other Republican Primaries. Much of her money came from Radical Left Democrats, as did many of her voters, almost 50%, according to the polls. At this point, I hope she stays in the “race” and fights it out until the end! I’d like to thank my family, friends, and the Great Republican Party for helping me to produce, by far, the most successful Super Tuesday in HISTORY, and would further like to invite all of the Haley supporters to join the greatest movement in the history of our Nation. BIDEN IS THE ENEMY, HE IS DESTROYING OUR COUNTRY. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!” Trump said on Wednesday.

Joe Biden invited Nikki Haley’s ‘supporters’ to his campaign.

There’s just one problem. They’re Democrats anyway. Most are also Biden voters.

“Donald Trump made it clear he doesn’t want Nikki Haley’s supporters. I want to be clear: There is a place for them in my campaign. I know there is a lot we won’t agree on. But on the fundamental issues…I hope and believe we can find common ground,” Biden said on Wednesday.

Nikki Haley’s supporters are Biden voters anyway so there’s that.