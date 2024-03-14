Joe Biden Issues Statement Mourning Death of Dagny ‘Nex’ Benedict, But Not for Laken Riley

Joe Biden released a statement Thursday mourning the death of 16-year-old Dagny ‘Nex’ Benedict, the troubled, gender-dysphoric 16-year-old girl who committed suicide on February 8 the day after a school fight she started. Biden has not a issued a similar statement for 22-year-old nursing student Laken Riley who was abducted and savagely murdered February 22 while jogging on campus at the University of Georgia. Riley’s accused killer is an illegal alien from Venezuela paroled into the United States in 2022 by the Biden administration. Biden was shamed by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) into saying Riley’s name at last week’s State of the Union address.

Biden’s statement on Benedict comes a day after the medical examiner ruled her death a suicide.



Benedict’s death became a cause célèbre for the LGBTQ movement which propagated the lie that she was beaten to death in the fight. Benedict, a sophomore at Owasso High School, told police she threw water on a group of girls in a bathroom because they were making fun of how she and her friends were laughing.

Benedict was determined to have taken an overdose of Diphenhydramine (Benadryl) and Fluoxetine (Prozac).

Statement from President Joe Biden on Nex Benedict Jill and I are heartbroken by the recent loss of Nex Benedict. Every young person deserves to have the fundamental right and freedom to be who they are, and feel safe and supported at school and in their communities. Nex Benedict, a kid who just wanted to be accepted, should still be here with us today. Nonbinary and transgender people are some of the bravest Americans I know. But nobody should have to be brave just to be themselves. In memory of Nex, we must all recommit to our work to end discrimination and address the suicide crisis impacting too many nonbinary and transgender children. Bullying is hurtful and cruel, and no one should face the bullying that Nex did. Parents and schools must take reports of bullying seriously. My prayers are with Nex’s family, friends, and all who loved them – and to all LGBTQI+ Americans for whom this tragedy feels so personal, know this: I will always have your back. To LGBTQI+ young people across the country – you are loved exactly as you are. If you’re feeling overwhelmed or alone, you can call or text 988, the National Crisis Hotline, and dial the number ‘3’ to talk to a counselor who has been specifically trained to support LGBTQI+ youth.

The Biden administration opened an investigation earlier this month into possible civil rights violations by the Owasso Public Schools at the request of the LGBTQ group the Human Rights Campaign.

Excerpt from the letter from the U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights:

This letter is to notify you that the U.S. Department of Education, Office for Civil Rights (OCR), is opening for investigation the above-referenced complaint that you filed against the Owasso Public Schools (the District). Your complaint alleges that the District discriminated against students by failing to respond appropriately to sex-based harassment, of which it had notice, at Owasso High School during the 2023-2024 school year. …OCR is opening the following issues for investigation:

1. Whether the District failed to appropriately respond to alleged harassment of students in a manner consistent with the requirements of Title IX. 2. Whether the District failed to appropriately respond to alleged harassment of students in a manner consistent with the requirements of Section 504 and Title II.

Last Saturday Biden apologized for calling the accused killer of Laken Riley an “illegal”:

