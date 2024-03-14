Dagny ‘Nex’ Benedict, ‘Non-Binary’ Oklahoma Teen Who Died After School Bathroom Fight, Committed Suicide: Coroner Report

Oklahoma high school student Dagny “Nex” Benedict, the gender-dysphoric 16-year-old girl who chose a ‘non-binary’ identity, and whose death on February 8 the day after a school bathroom fight was blamed on anti-LGBTQ ‘hate’, died from suicide according to a coroner’s report released Wednesday.

Benedict was a sophomore at Owasso High School located northeast of Tulsa.

Benedict was found to have taken an overdose of Diphenhydramine (Benadryl) and Fluoxetine (Prozac).

An effort was made by politicians and activists to make a cause célèbre out of Benedict’s death after reports that she was beaten in a school bathroom and blacked out the day before her death.

Sen Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) posted, “The killing of Nex Benedict is gut-wrenching and underscores the danger of extremists who are dehumanizing kids with anti-trans hate in Oklahoma and across the country. Every student should feel safe at school and supported for who they are. Nex deserves justice.”

The narrative of Benedict as victim fell apart when police bodycam video of her describing how she started the fight by throwing water on a group of girls in the school bathroom for talking about her and her friends’ laughter and then threw one of girls into a paper towel dispenser after they fought back.

KOTV-TV reported on the bodycam transcript (excerpt):

Benedict said they had only met the other girls involved while they were in “In-School Placement” (ISP) together that week. Video Transcript: Nex: “We don’t know each other.”

Officer: “You know of each other, with the vape situations and all that.”

Nex: “No. Before this ISP thing, We never saw each other. They’re freshmen, we’re sophomores. We didn’t know any.”

Benedict told the officer the girls in the bathroom were making fun of the way Benedict and their friends were laughing about something.

Here is the transcript of what Benedict said happened next:

Nex: “They were talking about us, in front of us. So I went up there and I poured water on them. And then all three of them came at me.”

Nex: They grabbed onto my hair. I grabbed onto them. I threw one of them into a paper towel dispenser. Then they got my legs out from under me and got me on the ground and started beating me.”

Complete video:

The Biden administration announced earlier this month it is investigating the Owasso Public Schools after receiving a complaint from the LGBTQ group Human Rights Campaign.

Excerpt from the letter from the U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights:

This letter is to notify you that the U.S. Department of Education, Office for Civil Rights (OCR), is opening for investigation the above-referenced complaint that you filed against the Owasso Public Schools (the District). Your complaint alleges that the District discriminated against students by failing to respond appropriately to sex-based harassment, of which it had notice, at Owasso High School during the 2023-2024 school year. …OCR is opening the following issues for investigation:

1. Whether the District failed to appropriately respond to alleged harassment of students in a manner consistent with the requirements of Title IX. 2. Whether the District failed to appropriately respond to alleged harassment of students in a manner consistent with the requirements of Section 504 and Title II.

State Rep. Mauree Turner (D) announced a march on the Capitol on Oklahoma City for Thursday afternoon. Turner blamed everyone but the progressives who take advantage of confused children and drive them to suicide:

“Content Warming: mention of suicide & death. By now you might have heard the news about the Oklahoma medical examiner determined Nex Benedict’s death a suicide. I was made aware this afternoon when I stepped out of the chamber & a reporter told me So, I want to make sure I name: Whether or not it was a suicide or homicide – The state of Oklahoma absolutely is responsible for the death of Nex Benedict. From Ryan Walters, to school officials, to members of the Oklahoma Legislature. We failed Nex and continue to fail students like Nex when these leaders* remain in power. We also know that isolation is a tool of oppression. That is what they are continuously trying to do: isolate us, drive us out of the state, or throw a stone and wait for our deaths. Tomorrow at 1:30pm there will be a march at the Oklahoma Capitol. I hope to see you there. Often in deep times of despair like this better understand the need for more community. Especially at this time & this place. For more information reach out to Rural Oklahoma Pride.”

Excerpt from the family’s obituary:

Dagny Ellis Benedict was born on January 11, 2008, in El Paso, Texas. She passed from this life on Thursday, February 8, 2024, in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the age of 16 years. Dagny was raised and educated in Owasso, Oklahoma and was currently enrolled as a student at Owasso High School. She had a love of nature and caring for cats but particularly loved her cat, Zeus. Dagny enjoyed a variety of past times such as watching the Walking Dead, drawing, reading, and playing Ark and Minecraft.

She is survived by her mother and father, four sisters and two brothers.