“It’s Pathetic!” – Mom of Murdered Nursing Student Laken Riley Erupts on Callous Joe Biden After He Botches Her Daughter’s Name at State of the Union

The Gateway Pundit’s Cassandra MacDonald reported Joe Biden acknowledged the murder of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley during his State of the Union address last night after being confronted by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA). As readers know, the poor young woman was brutally killed last month by an illegal alien from Venezuela who entered America under Biden’s watch.

But the so-called “president” instead called her “Lincoln Riley” during his divisive, deranged speech, not even caring to get her name right. Sports fans will recognize that Lincoln Riley is the name of the head football coach for the USC Trojans.

Joe Biden just confused Laken Riley, a college student killed by an illegal immigrant, with USC football coach Lincoln Riley. This just happened. The man’s brain is mush. Incredibly disrespectful. pic.twitter.com/SxYP3k174X — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 8, 2024

Now, the murdered young woman’s mom has responded to Biden with fire. As MacDonald noted, she and Riley’s father declined to attend Biden’s speech.

Allyson Philips angrily ripped Biden as “pathetic” in a Facebook post for not bothering to learn her daughter’s name. Then, she had a little more to say regarding Biden’s character.

Biden does not even KNOW my child’s name – it’s pathetic! If you are going to say her name, at least say the right name!

As the New York Post reports, she also expressed complete agreement that Joe Biden was a “disgrace of a president.”

“Amen!” she wrote.

Disgrace is putting Biden’s character and performance in office mildly. Many would argue treasonous is a more fitting term.