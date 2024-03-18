“It’s Just Bullsh*t!” – Joe Scarborough Melts Down on National Television After Getting Called Out Over His Lying Tweet About President Trump (VIDEO)

Disgraced MSNBC host Joe Scarborough had a meltdown on national television Monday morning after getting called out for lying about President Trump on X.

As The Gateway Pundit reported on Saturday, Trump warned of a bloodbath in the automobile industry if Joe Biden won in November. But leftist jackals led by Scarborough despicably lied about Trump’s words. They orchestrated a hoax to claim Trump was saying a bloodbath for America would occur if he lost the election.

Scarborough wrote in his post, “Donald Trump’s America. And he is proud of it. Promised another “bloodbath” if he loses again.”

Fortunately, X owner Elon Musk scolded Scarborough on Sunday for spreading fake news, and an embarrassed Scarborough deleted his awful tweet about the 45th President in response as Jim Hoft revealed.

But Scarborough decided to reverse course one day later on “Morning Joe” and double down on the smear. He also loudly called people who disagreed with him “idiots” and used inappropriate language during his childish meltdown.

NEW: Joe Scarborough has meltdown on live air after getting called out on X for the ‘Bloodbath’ hoax, tries convincing his audience that he’s “not stupid.” Remarkable. “These id*ots on Twitter, these id*ots on, on, on, on cable news, these id*ots on Sunday shows…“ “It’s just… pic.twitter.com/fDv2sVyhNY — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 18, 2024

Scarborough: He’s talking about a bloodbath for America. It’s laid out in the terms of it. These id*ots on Twitter, these id*ots on, on, on, on cable news, these id*ots on Sunday shows (talks gibberish) It’s just bullsh*t! Let me say that at 6:15 AM. It’s just bullsh*t! He knew what he was doing. We’re not stupid. Americans aren’t stupid. He was talking about a bloodbath. Sometimes, a bloodbath means a bloodbath. And when he finishes by saying, and that’s just going to be the least of it. Seriously, these people may be stupid. We’re not.

At no point did Scarborough ever explain why he deleted his libelous post in the first place. Was he worried about Musk booting him off X or a potential lawsuit at the time?