Elon Musk Shames Joe Scarborough into Deleting His Bogus Tweet About Trump

Leftists across social media freaked out on Saturday after Donald Trump warned of a “bloodbath” in the automobile industry if Joe Biden wins in November.

Trump made the remarks during a rally in Dayton, Ohio, where he was warning about the impacts on the automobile industry if he is not re-elected.

“Now, if I don’t get elected, it’s gonna be a bloodbath. That’s going to be the least of it,” Trump said during a rally near Dayton, Ohio. “It’s going to be a bloodbath for the country.”

“If this election isn’t won, I’m not sure that you’ll ever have another election in this country,” he added.

Although Trump was obviously talking about the impact on American auto workers, left-wing X accounts wasted no time twisting his words as a declaration of an impending civil war:

But it was all a lie.
Trump was talking about a bloodbath of jobs.

The Biden-Harris campaign and Democrat leaders are still lying about Trump’s words this morning despite knowing this is not what he said.

On Saturday Joe Scarborough tweeted out this horrible smear.

But then Elon Musk jumped in and shamed the MSNBC host.

Scarborough then took down his dishonest smear.

Elon Musk also posted this on the leftwing smear.

NPC represents people who do not think for themselves or do not make their own decisions.

