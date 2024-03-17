Elon Musk Shames Joe Scarborough into Deleting His Bogus Tweet About Trump

Leftists across social media freaked out on Saturday after Donald Trump warned of a “bloodbath” in the automobile industry if Joe Biden wins in November.

Trump made the remarks during a rally in Dayton, Ohio, where he was warning about the impacts on the automobile industry if he is not re-elected.

“Now, if I don’t get elected, it’s gonna be a bloodbath. That’s going to be the least of it,” Trump said during a rally near Dayton, Ohio. “It’s going to be a bloodbath for the country.”

Media narrative: Trump just called for a bloodbath if he loses the election Trump is predicting a bloodbath in the automobile industry if he loses: pic.twitter.com/uO8DTwbp4Z — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 16, 2024

“If this election isn’t won, I’m not sure that you’ll ever have another election in this country,” he added.

Although Trump was obviously talking about the impact on American auto workers, left-wing X accounts wasted no time twisting his words as a declaration of an impending civil war:

Trump:

1) Fires RNC people who aren’t willing to break the law for him

2) Hires Big Lie proponents Christina Bobb and Scott Presler

3) Eliminates mail-in voting program

4) Promises a bloodbath — emptywheel (@emptywheel) March 16, 2024

TRUMP THREATENING CIVIL WAR: If I don’t get elected, it’s gonna be a bloodbath. It’s going to be a bloodbath for the country. pic.twitter.com/KswOmVbTWP — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) March 16, 2024

FYI: Yes, you heard him right. Trump; “If I am not elected, there will be a bloodbath.” Spoken like a true dictator pic.twitter.com/jZQ38UzsCD

But it was all a lie.

Trump was talking about a bloodbath of jobs.

The Biden-Harris campaign and Democrat leaders are still lying about Trump’s words this morning despite knowing this is not what he said.

Biden-Harris Communications Director Michael Tyler: Trump is promising a ‘bloodbath’ if he loses. The same guy who said there were ‘very fine people’ in Charlottesville, told the Proud Boys to stand back and stand by, and champions insurrectionists. This is who Trump is pic.twitter.com/RKvG1BEOdT — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) March 17, 2024

On Saturday Joe Scarborough tweeted out this horrible smear.

But then Elon Musk jumped in and shamed the MSNBC host.

Scarborough then took down his dishonest smear.

WW…@JoeNBC actually deleted the post…I wonder if he’s gonna double down regardless when on the air. pic.twitter.com/vEUsT3eW6Z — Shaughn_A (@Shaughn_A2) March 17, 2024

Elon Musk also posted this on the leftwing smear.

