“I’m Counting on the Border Action Happening by Itself” – Biden Gives Most Insane Answer on Border Crisis Yet (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Monday stopped to chat with reporters on the tarmac after delivering remarks in New Hampshire and putting people to sleep at a campaign event.

Reporters asked Joe Biden about the border crisis he created, his plans to speak with Israel’s Netanyahu, and if he supports increasing US troops at the Polish border.

Biden facilitated the unprecedented border invasion. He took 94 executive actions in his first 100 days in office to weaken border security.

Since then, millions of military-age men from Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, and China have invaded the US.

Biden told reporters that he is counting on the border action happening by itself.

“When is a border executive action coming?” a reporter asked Biden.

“I’m counting on the border action happening by itself,” Biden said.

Earlier this month Joe Biden lied about his executive powers.

One reporter asked Joe Biden why he’s waiting to take executive action to secure the border after border funding bills have stalled in Congress.

“Why are you waiting to take executive action on the border?” a reporter asked Biden.

Biden absurdly claimed he has no authority to do anything to secure the border.

“We need more forces on the border! I don’t have the authority to do that!” Biden shouted.