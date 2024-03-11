“Am I Allowed to Take Any Questions? Anybody Here?” Biden’s Handlers Cut Feed as Campaign Event in New Hampshire Goes South (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Monday participated in a campaign event in New Hampshire and it was painful to watch.

The participants looked like hostages as Biden shuffled around muttering nonsense about Trump.

The event was a total snooze fest. Biden mumbled through his tired old talking points as he put everybody to sleep.

WATCH:

After wrapping up his remarks, Biden asked his handlers permission to take questions.

“Am I allowed to take any questions? Anybody here?” Biden asked as everyone laughed.

Biden’s handlers immediately kicked the press out and cut the feed.

WATCH:

