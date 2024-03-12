Hur: Biden LIED When He Insisted He Did Not Share Classified Information with His Ghostwriter (VIDEO)

Special Counsel Robert Hur on Tuesday testified before Congress on Biden’s interview on his stolen classified documents scandal that spanned two days.

Robert Hur last month released a 345-page report on his investigation of the stolen classified documents.

Biden’s stolen classified documents were scattered all over the place in damaged cardboard boxes and unlocked drawers at the Penn Biden Center. The documents were also easily accessible in Biden’s Delaware garage and basement den.

Robert Hur found that Joe Biden “willfully retained” classified information, however, he decided not to charge him. Hur said there is evidence Biden retained classified notebooks, “knowing he was not allowed to do so.”

Biden was not charged even though he willfully retained SCIF-designated classified documents and shared material with his ghostwriter Mark Zwonitzer.

According to Robert Hur, In 2017, Joe Biden read aloud classified passages about meetings in the Situation Room to his ghostwriter “verbatim on at least three occasions” – and Biden still wasn’t charged.

“We also considered whether Mr. Biden willfully disclosed national defense information to his ghostwriter by reading aloud certain classified notebook passages to the ghostwriter nearly verbatim on at least three occasions,” the report read.

Biden wasn’t charged for reading classified information to his ghostwriter because jurors could conclude his actions were “unintentional.”

“Mr. Biden should have known that by reading his unfiltered notes about classified meetings in the Situation Room, he risked sharing classified information with his ghostwriter. But the evidence does not show that when Mr. Biden shared the specific passages with his ghostwriter, Mr. Biden knew the passages were classified and intended to share classified information. Mr. Biden’s lapses in attention and vigilance demonstrate why former officials should not keep classified materials unsecured at home and read them aloud to others, but jurors could well conclude that Mr. Biden’s actions were unintentional. We therefore decline to charge Mr. Biden for disclosure of these passages to his ghostwriter.” the report read.

A reporter asked Joe Biden why he shared classified information with his ghostwriter Mark Zwonitzer.

Biden blew a gasket and shouted at the reporter.

“I did not share classified information with my ghostwriter! I did not! I guarantee you I did not!” Biden shouted even though the special counsel said he read aloud classified passages “nearly verbatim” to Zwonitzer on at least three occasions.

Biden denied the special counsel said he shared classified information with his ghostwriter.

WATCH:

BIDEN (yelling): "I DID NOT SHARE CLASSIFED INFORMATION!" The special counsel says he did, in fact, share classified information. pic.twitter.com/kzldAEP2WA — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 9, 2024

Robert Hur admitted Biden LIED when he insisted he did not share classified information with his ghostwriter.

Rep. Matt Gaetz got Hur to admit Biden lied.

WATCH:

Special Counsel Robert Hur admits Biden was, in fact, LYING when he insisted he did not share classified information with his ghostwriter pic.twitter.com/K5qctTB4K4 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 12, 2024

Joe Biden’s ghostwriter Mark Zwonitzer deleted digital audio files of recordings of his conversations with Biden after learning about Special Counsel Robert Hur’s appointment.

According to Hur’s report, Zwonitzer deleted the files before he received a subpoena.

Technicians were able to recover the deleted recordings but Zwonitzer was not charged for deleting the files.

Hur on Tuesday admitted Biden’s ghostwriter Mark Zwonitzer tried to destroy evidence soon after the special counsel was appointed to investigate Biden’s classified documents scandal.

WATCH: