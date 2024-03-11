House Speaker Mike Johnson Blasts Biden For Apologizing For Calling Laken Riley’s Murderer “Illegal”

by

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson blasted Joe Biden for apologizing for using the term “illegal” for Laken Riley’s alleged murderer.

“The president is cowering to his base and showing deference to a man who deserves none. This man is an illegal immigrant who brutally murdered Laken Riley. President Biden should be apologizing to Laken’s family. What an embarrassment,” Speaker Johnson said on Twitter (X).

Fox News reported:

House Speaker Mike Johnson blasted President Biden as an “embarrassment” for seemingly apologizing to Laken Riley’s accused killer instead of to the slain student’s family.

“The president is cowering to his base and showing deference to a man who deserves none. This man is an illegal immigrant who brutally murdered Laken Riley. President Biden should be apologizing to Laken’s family. What an embarrassment,” Johnson wrote on X on Sunday, responding to Biden’s interview with MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart that aired Saturday.

At the urging of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., Biden, during an off-script moment in his State of the Union address on Thursday, decried Riley’s killing by “an illegal.” The president later backtracked during his interview with Capehart, saying he should have instead used the word “undocumented” to describe Jose Ibarra, a Venezuelan national charged with murdering Riley, an Augusta University nursing student who was out for a run on the University of Georgia campus last month.

ICE confirmed that Jose Ibarra originally entered the US illegally through El Paso, Texas, in 2022.

Joe Biden and the Democrats backing him were more concerned about the language and terminology used to describe Riley’s alleged killer rather than concern for the victim and her family. The media was just as complicit.

Biden only mentioned Laken Riley at the State of the Union after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene told him to “say her name.” He could not even get that right and called her Lincoln Riley.

Watch:

President Trump however took the time to meet with and console Laken Riley’s family and friends at his rally in Rome, GA.

President Trump also blasted Biden for his cowardly apology for calling Ibarra “illegal.”

Watch:

There have been an estimated 11 million illegals that have entered the US under the Biden regime.

That number equals about the population of 41 individual states.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
David Greyson

You can email David Greyson here, and read more of David Greyson's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.