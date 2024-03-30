SATANIC CULT: Kamala Harris’ Easter Weekend Message: Abortion on Demand

The Biden Regime is under fire for issuing a White House proclamation declaring March 31 as “Transgender Day of Visibility.”

This March 31, of course, is Easter!

“On Transgender Day of Visibility, we honor the extraordinary courage and contributions of transgender Americans and reaffirm our nation’s commitment to forming a more perfect union — where all people are created equal and treated equally throughout their lives,” Biden wrote in the declaration.

“Devout Catholic” Joe Biden also banned any Christian-themed designs from being submitted to the White House’s Easter-themed art contest.

This is even though Easter is a Christian holiday commemorating the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

It gets worse…

Kamala Harris on Saturday fired off a tweet attacking Trump for choosing Supreme Court justices that overturned Roe v Wade.

Harris’ Easter weekend message: Abortion on demand.

“In America, 1 in 3 women of reproductive age live in a state with an abortion ban in effect This is a direct result of Donald Trump’s Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade,” Harris said on Saturday. “He is the architect of this health care crisis.”

In America, 1 in 3 women of reproductive age live in a state with an abortion ban in effect. This is a direct result of Donald Trump’s Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. He is the architect of this health care crisis. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) March 30, 2024

Senator Tuberville is right. The Democrats are a Satanic cult.