Sen. Tuberville on Joe Biden’s Easter Blasphemy: “Democrats Are a Satanic Cult”

Reacting to reports the Biden White House has banned religious themes for an Easter Egg contest for children of National Guard members, Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) posted a statement Friday night that said, “Because @TheDemocrats are a Satanic cult.”

Tuberville repeated the observation Saturday in a comment on Joe Biden proclaiming this Easter Sunday “Transgender Day of Visibility.”



Tuberville was commenting on a New York Post report on the Easter Egg contest:

Tuberville’s post on Saturday:

Earlier this month, TGP’s Ben Kew reported Tuberville used similar language in a campaign speech in Utah describing the state of society (excerpt):

Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville has warned that a “satanic cult” are trying to groom America’s children into their warped ideology. Tuberville made the remarks during a speech on Friday at a warehouse in front of approximately 100 Republican delegates in Utah, where he was campaigning for Trump-aligned Senate candidate Trent Staggs. “I’ve traveled all over the country — all 50 states — I’ve been in good places and bad places,” Tuberville warned. “The one thing I saw, we are losing our kids to a satanic cult.” The former college football coach added that the choice in this year’s election is between those who are pro and anti-American. “We’ve lost our moral values across the country. We’ve got to get back to the Constitution, and we have got to get back to the Bible. We’ve got to get God back in our country,” he continued. “There’s not one Democrat that can tell you they stand up for God.”

Last June, Biden hung the transgender flag in a place of honor at the White House:



Reed Galen, co-founder of the never-Trump Lincoln Project, reacted to Tuberville’s statement, “Dear Republican voters, do you agree with this goon? Do you read the news and think, “Hmm, that seems like a satanic cult…” I don’t think you do. These people don’t want you and you owe them nothing, least of all your vote.”

Dear Republican voters, do you agree with this goon? Do you read the news and think, “Hmm, that seems like a satanic cult…” I don’t think you do. These people don’t want you and you owe them nothing, least of all your vote. https://t.co/NV1T5W4hEj — Reed Galen (@reedgalen) March 30, 2024



