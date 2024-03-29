“Get Her Outta Here!” – Radical Leftist New York Governor Kathy Hochul Booted from Wake for Murdered NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller Following Confrontation

New York Democrat Governor Kathy Hochul was asked to leave the wake for murdered NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller Friday afternoon following a confrontation with a man in attendance.

As the New York Post reported, Hochul arrived at the Massapequa Funeral Home on Long Island for the second day of viewings around 1:45 p.m. But the governor had been in the venue for only 10 minutes before she was spotted clashing with a man in a black suit, according to the outlet.

A member of the audience reportedly said, “Get her out of here!” before Hochul was booted.

Several police officers then reportedly clapped and cheered after she vacated the premises.

The Post notes that Hochul and other New York Democrat lawmakers have been blasted since Diller’s death over bail reform because one of the men involved in the shooting was set free following a gun charge last spring.

Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) points out that Diller would still be alive if Hochul had the guts to repeal bail reform. He said she should be ashamed of herself for showing her face at the wake.

Officer Diller would still be alive today if @KathyHochul had the political courage to repeal bail reform and keep career criminals in prison. Shame on her for folding to the radical left each and every time and shame on her for having the gall to show her face at this wake. https://t.co/8EkZM4FVKs — Mike Lawler (@lawler4ny) March 29, 2024

The reception Hochul received pales in contrast to the reception President Trump received. As Jim Hoft revealed, family and friends of Officer Jonathan Diller broke out in cheers for Trump when he left the wake.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported young NYPD officer Jonathan Diller was killed in broad daylight late Monday afternoon by a career criminal who had no business living free thanks to the city’s lawless crime policies.

The senseless shooting happened around 5:50 p.m. in Queens after cops approached a dark gray Kia Soul that was illegally parked in front of a metered zone. Diller screamed he had been “hit” after the suspect opened fire.

The gunman was identified as 34-year-old Guy Rivera, who has 21 prior arrests. The vehicle’s driver was named as 41-year-old Lindy Jones, who has 14 known prior arrests.

Jones has been taken into custody and charged with criminal possession of a weapon and possession of a defaced firearm. Rivera is being held without bail on first-degree murder charges.