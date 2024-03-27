HORROR: New York City Police Officer Shot and Killed in Broad Daylight by Career Criminal with 21 Prior Arrests – Shooter and Accomplice Identified (VIDEO)

A young NYPD officer was killed in broad daylight by a career criminal who had no business living free thanks to the city’s lawless crime policies.

As the New York Post reported, 31-year-old Jonathan Diller was fatally shot in the stomach after police tried to remove a suspect from the passenger’s side of a vehicle late Monday afternoon.

The senseless shooting happened around 5:50 p.m. in Queens after cops approached a dark gray Kia Soul that was illegally parked in front of a metered zone. Diller screamed he had been “hit” after the suspect opened fire.

Diller was then rushed in critical condition to Jamaica Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. He leaves behind his wife and one-year-old son.

A social media user captured footage showing the horrifying moment Diller was gunned down in cold blood. In the video, three gunshots can be heard as Diller collapses behind a parked dark gray Kia Soul.

Another office tries to help Diller as he screams and moans, “Oh God!” A third officer then jerks a man out the street-side door of the car and yells at him to “get on the f**ing floor!” before apprehending him.

WATCH (click the picture and the video will play):

The gunman has been identified as 34-year-old Guy Rivera, who has 21 prior arrests. He was shot in the back when Diller’s partner fired two return shots according to the New York Post. Rivera is currently in the hospital being treated at taxpayer expense with charges pending.

The driver of the vehicle was named as 41-year-old Lindy Jones, who has 14 known prior arrests. Jones has been taken into custody and charged criminal possession of a weapon and possession of a defaced firearm also known as a ghost gun.

NYPD union officials said a funeral for Diller has been set for Saturday morning at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Massapequa, L.I.

A GoFundMe for his wife Jennifer and their young son has raised more than $329,000 since it was posted two days ago.