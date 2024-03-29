Family and Friends of Officer Diller Broke Out in Cheers for Trump at the Wake (VIDEO)

Trump speaks with reporters after attending the wake of NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller in New York on Thursday.

President Trump attended the wake of fallen NYPD officer Jonathan Diller in Massapequa Park, New York on Thursday.

Officer Diller was shot and killed by a career criminal in New York City with 21 previous arrests and nine felony charges.

President Trump also reportedly gave a generous donation to Tunnel to Towers, the foundation that paid off the family mortgage of slain NYPD officer Jonathan Diller.

The American people know who stands with them.

Lawrence Jones on Good Friday told the FOX News audience that the family and friends of Officer Jonathan Diller broke out in cheers for Trump when he left the wake.

