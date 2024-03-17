Former VP Mike Pence Says “Unacceptable” for President Trump to Refer to J6 Defendants as “Hostages” (VIDEO)

Former Vice President Mike Pence was on CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday morning.

He told moderator Margaret Brennan that the use of the term hostages for January 6th defendants was “unacceptable.”

“What do you think when you hear him refer to those people facing charges as hostages and patriots?” Brennan asked Pence.

“Well, I think it’s unfortunate at a time that there are American hostages being held in Gaza that the President or any other leaders who would refer to people that are moving through our justice system as hostages and it’s just, it’s just unacceptable,” Pence responded.

“They’re certainly entitled to due process of law for any nonviolent activities that day. But the assaults on police officers ultimately and the environment that claimed lives is something I think was tragic,” Pence continued.

Watch:

Former Vice President Mike Pence says it’s “unacceptable” for Donald Trump to refer to January 6 defendants as “hostages” as their cases go through the legal system: “I think it’s very unfortunate at a time that there are American hostages being held in Gaza.” pic.twitter.com/YZfGM4ZayP — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) March 17, 2024

There was a clear bias in the conversation between Brennan and Pence. Calling the J6 defendants hostages does not diminish overseas American hostages.

Pence failed to mention what happened inside the Capitol with the murder of an innocent woman, Ashli Babbit, who was gunned down by the Capitol Police for no reason.

In mentioning due process of law, what the former Vice President also failed to mention is that a number of the J6 defendants have not been given due process and have also been given long jail terms for misdemeanor offenses.

The term “hostage” would apply to these defendants, especially to Ryan Samsel and Jake Lang, who were moved to a more dangerous part of the jail where gangs are locked up. The only purpose would be to put their lives in danger.

The DOJ’s intention is to give unreasonable sentences to these defendants. They intended to appeal sentences because they wanted to add more years. That is the weaponization of the justice system against one’s political opponents.

The actions of the DOJ and Biden regime show that there is a two-tiered justice system. Never ending prosecutions for J6, and suppression of due process.

On the flip side, there were minimal prosecutions for the 2020 riots and practically no consequences for the violence in the cities with Hamas supporters.