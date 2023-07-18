DOJ Wants to Appeal Sentences and Add More Years to Several J6 Defendants – Want Stewart Rhodes Locked Up Past Age 75 – 18 Years NOT Long Enough – Attorney Weighs In

Oath Keepers founder and political prisoner Stewart Rhodes was sentenced in May, in Washington, DC after he was found guilty of “insurrection” by a DC kangaroo court.

Far-left Obama-appointed US District Judge Amit Mehta sentenced Rhodes to 18 years in federal prison. This was after Mehta added extra years to his sentence because he believed Rhodes’ actions amounted to terrorism. This was a completely ludicrous accusation based on zero evidence. The soulless judge then lectured Stewart Rhodes following his sentencing on what a danger he was to society before Rhodes was led out of the court in cuffs.

For the record – Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes:

He NEVER went inside the US Capitol on January 6.

He never instructed anyone to go inside the US Capitol.

He was unarmed as were all of his Oath Keeper associates that day.

They left their weapons outside of the city in their hotel rooms.

There was no plan to enter the US Capitol.

The few Oath Keepers who entered the US Capitol assisted police.

There was no scheme to take over the government with their bare hands.

There were no pre-planning meetings on how they were going to take over the Capitol.

The prosecution was a sham.

There was no evidence of an insurrection – at all!

The jury was a pool of DC Communists and unhinged left-wing activists who see themselves as victims.

Obviously, to any honest American, the court appears to be completely corrupt.

Rhodes is currently 57. If this kangaroo court’s conviction stands, Rhodes will be 75 when he is released.

Last week the Biden Department of Justice announced they were appealing the sentences of several prominent J6 defendants including Stewart Rhodes. The DOJ wants more years added to their already harsh sentences.

The J6 defendants include:

Stewart Rhodes

Kelly Meggs

Jessica Watkins

Kenneth Harrelson

Robert Minuta

Joseph Hackett

David Moerschel

Edward Vallejo

The DOJ on Wednesday sent this letter to Stewart Rhodes’ attorneys.

Obviously, the Merrick Garland DOJ wants Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes to die in prison. So they can score political points.

On Monday The Gateway Pundit spoke with Ed Tarpley, an attorney for Stewart Rhodes.

Tarpley told TGP, “It’s a head-scratcher. The sentences were already very, very harsh. This is highly unusual and had to come from high up in the Department of Justice. It’s almost seems like they want to continue to use this as a means of keeping this in the public eye.”

It is clear to this website that the Biden DOJ is using these poor men and woman and destroying their families in order to get President Trump.

The regime does not care about how many lives are ruined in the process.

Emerald Robinson interviewed Sgt. Kenneth Harrelson’s wife about this latest development.

