What an Embarrassment! Joe Biden Falls Up The Stairs Of Air Force One… AGAIN! (VIDEO)

80-year-old Joe Biden departed Warsaw, Poland on Wednesday after a “surprise” two day foreign trip beginning in Ukraine where he once again put America last.

But as he was boarding Air Force One, he had a little accident. He was walking slowing up the steps and he nearly fell flat on his face.

🚨 BREAKING: Joe Biden FALLS up the stairs of Air Force One departing Warsaw, Poland pic.twitter.com/zPEJsbSFTe — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 22, 2023

Recall, in March 2021 Joe Biden fell several times while boarding Air Force One.

Biden tried jogging up the stairs to board Air Force One en route to Atlanta and fell hard on his knee.

Biden tripped a second time and used his hand to break his fall but he couldn’t pull himself up.

The third stumble took Biden out and he was completely down on his knees.

President Joe Biden trips climbing the stairs to Air Force 1 pic.twitter.com/x8UD7q0a48 — The Hill (@thehill) March 19, 2021

Biden’s White House “physician” had told the public Biden was “fit for duty” after supposedly passing a physical.

Biden, however, did not take a cognitive assessment test.

As TGP’s Cristina Laila likes to say: he’s completely shot.

