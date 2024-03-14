FDNY Backs Down on Hunt For Firefighters Who Booed Letitia James After Backlash

FDNY leaders backed down on their ‘hunt’ for firefighters who booed Marxist tyrant AG Letitia James after major backlash.

Last week a group of FDNY firefighters booed Letitia James as she gave a speech during a promotion ceremony.

After honoring FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh, Letitia James’s speech was effectively drowned out by LOUD pro-Trump chants in the crowd.

According to leaked memos, any FDNY firefighter who booed Letitia James will be punished and face reeducation. The firefighters were asked to turn themselves in or risk being hunted down.

At least two Staten Island lawyers stepped up and offered to help the firefighters for free.

FDNY leaders said they are not investigating the firefighters who booed Letitia James.

