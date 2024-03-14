FDNY Backs Down on Hunt For Firefighters Who Booed Letitia James After Backlash

FDNY leaders backed down on their ‘hunt’ for firefighters who booed Marxist tyrant AG Letitia James after major backlash.
Last week a group of FDNY firefighters booed Letitia James as she gave a speech during a promotion ceremony.
After honoring FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh, Letitia James’s speech was effectively drowned out by LOUD pro-Trump chants in the crowd.
According to leaked memos, any FDNY firefighter who booed Letitia James will be punished and face reeducation. The firefighters were asked to turn themselves in or risk being hunted down.
At least two Staten Island lawyers stepped up and offered to help the firefighters for free.
FDNY leaders said they are not investigating the firefighters who booed Letitia James.
Leaders of the New York City Fire Department have extinguished prospects for a “hunt” for rank-and-file members who jeered the Empire State’s Attorney General Letitia James when she took the stage at a ceremony last week.
“At no point has there been an investigation into members booing,” an FDNY spokesperson told Fox News Wednesday, appearing to contradict reports of an internal email from brass that generated half a week of bad press for the department.
FDNY Chief of Department John Hodgens handed down a fiery list of talking points last week, according to the New York Post, after some members booed James and chanted “Trump! Trump! Trump!” as she took the stage during a promotion ceremony at the Christian Cultural Center in Brooklyn.
The behavior was “unacceptable,” and members who appeared on video from the event would reportedly be investigated internally.