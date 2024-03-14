New York Lawyers Step Up and Offer to Help FDNY Firefighters Targeted by Tyrant AG Letitia James

Two New York lawyers have stepped up to help the firefighters being targeted for ruin by Marxist NY Attorney General Letitia James.

Last week a group of FDNY firefighters booed Letitia James as she gave a speech during a promotion ceremony.

After honoring FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh, Letitia James’s speech was effectively drowned out by LOUD pro-Trump chants in the crowd.

WATCH:

BREAKING: AG Letitia James's speech to FDNY firefighters drowned out by pro-Trump chants pic.twitter.com/kQupIvlMvN — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 7, 2024

According to leaked memos, any FDNY firefighter who booed Letitia James will be punished and face reeducation. The firefighters were asked to turn themselves in or risk being hunted down.

The FDNY firefighters who booed NY AG Letitia James will be punished and face reeducation. FDNY firefighters are now being asked to turn themselves in or risk being hunted down. Memos and emails from the Uniformed Fire Officers Association (UFOA) & Uniformed Firefighters… pic.twitter.com/pBq8DccGf8 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 9, 2024

High-profile First Amendment lawyer Marc Randazza told the FDNY firefighters to contact him so he can put them in touch with New York lawyers.

“I will see to it that you have free representation,” Randazza said on X.

Any firefighter who fears repercussions for this, contact me. I will see to it that you have free representation. You run into burning buildings for us, I'll make sure someone runs into a courthouse for you. https://t.co/m55MCq0r4K — Marc J. Randazza (@marcorandazza) March 11, 2024

At least two Staten Island lawyers have stepped up and offered to help the firefighters for free.

The New York Post reported: