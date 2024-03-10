OUTRAGEOUS: FDNY Firefighters Who Booed Tyrant AG Letitia James Ordered to Surrender or Risk Being Hunted Down — Will Face Punishment and Reeducation

Members of the New York Fire Department (FDNY) who are fed-up with Trump-hating fascist attorney general Letitia James during a recent promotion ceremony are now facing severe consequences.

The Gateway Pundit first reported the incident wherein a wave of boos and chants supporting President Trump overshadowed the event.

A large group of firefighters made their stance perfectly clear during Thursday’s New York Fire Department (FDNY) promotion ceremony regarding James’s inquisition of President Trump.

After honoring FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh, James’s speech was effectively drowned out by LOUD pro-Trump chants in the crowd. She struggles a bit to find her words amidst the commotion.

You can also hear a few boos and heckles from the crowd as well in the video.

WATCH:

BREAKING: AG Letitia James’s speech to FDNY firefighters drowned out by pro-Trump chants pic.twitter.com/kQupIvlMvN — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 7, 2024

Upon beginning her speech, many in the crowd loudly booed James. The triggered attorney general responded to the dissenters by saying “Come on, we’re in a house of God…simmer down,” according to Newsweek.

James should look in the mirror and take her own advice. Her treatment of Trump is certainly not God-approved.

In response to the incident, FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh has initiated a hunt for those responsible for the outburst. FDNY Chief of Department John Hodges sent an email to the department’s leadership, stating that the Bureau of Investigation and Trials (BITS) would be conducting an investigation into the matter.

He urged those involved to come forward voluntarily, implying that consequences would be less severe for those who did not wait to be “hunted down.”

“BITS is investigating this so they will figure out who the members are. I recommend they come forward. I have been told by the Commissioner It will be better for them if they come forward and we don’t have to hunt them down,” the email reads.

“The DC’s shall direct the Captain of the Company to make a list of those that come forward and send it directly to John and Kevin in Operations. I realize members might not come forward but they should know that there is clear video of the entire incident and they will be contacted by BITS if they don’t,” it added.

Internal communications from firefighter unions, including the Uniformed Fire Officers Association (UFOA), have circulated memos condemning the behavior, the New York Post reported.

The news outlet reported:

The Uniformed Fire Officers Association sent out a message to its members on Saturday warning them of the directive and that the department is in “possession of video footage of the event.” “As part of this discussion, questions may be asked to specific UFOA members over their actions or their recollections,” the message said. The union advised members to follow FDNY regulations but to contact the UFOA for legal representation if they feel they are the subject of an investigation.

The memo reads:

I’m here to address the behavior of firefighters that attended Thursday’s promotion.

The behavior we saw and heard was grossly inappropriate

Protesting, heckling, or booing anyone at a ceremony is simply unacceptable.

This was a promotion ceremony to honor members who made sacrifices and worked hard to achieve this day. They had close family and friends there to celebrate with them.

Absolutely no one should have been subjected to what happened based on the political beliefs of some members.

It was disrespectful to the speakers, to the promoted members and their families

This was not a political event and Letitia James was not there to give a political speech.

She was there to support her friend and our new chaplain Pamela Holmes. Pamela invited her friend to attend the ceremony.

Members have a right to political beliefs. But you don’t have a right to make a job related ceremony political in nature.

When you’re not on duty, feel however you want about politicians. Vote. Protest. That’s your right. But don’t do it on the job’s time, on other members’ time, or on their families’ time. Do it on your own time.

Our actions at the promotion damaged the relationship with the attorney general and the Christian Cultural Center. We may lose that venue now.

Politics aside, the attorney general is a friend to the UFA and UFOA and a supporter of our Department. She has come to the hospital on more than one occasion to support us when one of our members is seriously injured or died.

These actions reflected very poorly upon us and diminished the dignity of the occasion.

Instead of news reports talking about the accomplishments of our members, it talked about the politics and our poor behavior.

Everyone must be better. Do the right thing. Even if you aren’t the one acting poorly, if you see a fellow firefighter act in this manner, STOP IT.

Act in a manner befitting of the uniform that you wear. Nothing less should be tolerated.

Next steps:

Have DC visit each firehouse that had a member promoted

Relay bullet point message

They should understand that BITS is gathering video and identifying members that brought discredit and to the Department

We want the members to come forward. They will come to HQ to be educated why their behavior is unacceptable.

It looks like free speech isn’t being allowed for FDNY firefighters anymore.