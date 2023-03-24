Appeals Court Blocks Joe Biden’s Covid Vaccine Mandate For Federal Workers

The 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday upheld an injunction against Joe Biden’s Covid vaccine mandate for federal workers.

In 2021 Biden issued an executive order requiring all federal employees be vaccinated for Covid-19.

The Regime previously argued that Joe Biden has the same power as a CEO of a private organization.

The appeals court on Thursday said Biden does not have the same authority as a CEO of a company to require that employees take the jab.

JUST IN: 5th Circuit, en banc, upholds injunction against Biden #COVID19 vaccination requirement for federal employees. (Fixing circuit no. in earlier tweet.) Doc: https://t.co/ddJ3G1v9rs — Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein) March 23, 2023

AP reported: