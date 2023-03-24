Appeals Court Blocks Joe Biden’s Covid Vaccine Mandate For Federal Workers

The 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday upheld an injunction against Joe Biden’s Covid vaccine mandate for federal workers.
In 2021 Biden issued an executive order requiring all federal employees be vaccinated for Covid-19.
The Regime previously argued that Joe Biden has the same power as a CEO of a private organization.
The appeals court on Thursday said Biden does not have the same authority as a CEO of a company to require that employees take the jab.
JUST IN: 5th Circuit, en banc, upholds injunction against Biden #COVID19 vaccination requirement for federal employees. (Fixing circuit no. in earlier tweet.) Doc: https://t.co/ddJ3G1v9rs
— Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein) March 23, 2023
AP reported:
President Joe Biden’s order that federal employees get vaccinated against COVID-19 was blocked Thursday by a federal appeals court.
The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans rejected arguments that Biden, as the nation’s chief executive, has the same authority as the CEO of a private corporation to require that employees be vaccinated.
The ruling from the full appeals court, 16 full-time judges at the time the case was argued, reversed an earlier ruling by a three-judge 5th Circuit panel that had upheld the vaccination requirement. Judge Andrew Oldham, nominated to the court by then-President Donald Trump, wrote the opinion for a 10-member majority.
Opponents of the policy said it was an encroachment on federal workers’ lives that neither the Constitution nor federal statutes authorize.