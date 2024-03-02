CDC Downgrades COVID to Same Severity as the Flu… But Says You Must Keep Having Vaccines

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has downgraded the severity of the Chinese coronavirus to the same status as the flu, calling for a “unified approach” to treating such conditions.

In a press release on Friday, the CDC announced it was simplifying its recommendations for treating COVID because the virus no longer presents a significant threat.

The release stated:

CDC released today updated recommendations for how people can protect themselves and their communities from respiratory viruses, including COVID-19. The new guidance brings a unified approach to addressing risks from a range of common respiratory viral illnesses, such as COVID-19, flu, and RSV, which can cause significant health impacts and strain on hospitals and health care workers. CDC is making updates to the recommendations now because the U.S. is seeing far fewer hospitalizations and deaths associated with COVID-19 and because we have more tools than ever to combat flu, COVID, and RSV.

CDC Director Dr. Mandy Cohen said that the announcement “reflects the progress we have made in protecting against severe illness from COVID-19.”

“However, we still must use the commonsense solutions we know work to protect ourselves and others from serious illness from respiratory viruses—this includes vaccination, treatment, and staying home when we get sick,” she continued.

The release urged people to carry on getting vaccinated to prevent “serious illness, hospitalization and death,” including the dodgy COVID-19 vaccine more than three years after it was rolled out.

The announcement also revised the guidelines on isolation for those who test positive for the illness, but urged people to continue wearing face masks and practice social distancing regardless:

When people get sick with a respiratory virus, the updated guidance recommends that they stay home and away from others. For people with COVID-19 and influenza, treatment is available and can lessen symptoms and lower the risk of severe illness. The recommendations suggest returning to normal activities when, for at least 24 hours, symptoms are improving overall, and if a fever was present, it has been gone without use of a fever-reducing medication. Once people resume normal activities, they are encouraged to take additional prevention strategies for the next 5 days to curb disease spread, such as taking more steps for cleaner air, enhancing hygiene practices, wearing a well-fitting mask, keeping a distance from others, and/or getting tested for respiratory viruses.

This month marks the four year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent hysteria that followed. Yet its devastating consequences, be they political, economic, social and on public health are still affecting the lives of billions of people around the world.