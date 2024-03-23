Emerald Robinson on What Mike Gallagher and the Uniparty Are Plotting to Deny Trump His Presidency

RINO Representative Mike Gallagher (WI) will exit the House as early as next month.

Gallagher, who is currently serving as the chairman of the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, last month announced that he will not seek reelection.

Instead of serving out the rest of his term, Gallagher will retire early leaving the GOP with a one-vote majority!

But it’s worse than that.

Gallagher announced he will leave in mid-April. If Gallagher would have left before April 9th he would have triggered a special election in his district. Because he is leaving after April 9th but still in April, there will be no special election so the seat will remain empty.

This ensures that Republicans will lose another seat in Congress.

This is how the Uniparty works.

They do everything they can to screw their voters.

Dirty Ken Buck already said more Republicans will follow him out of Congress before the year ends.

This will give Democrats the majority just as the 2024 election unfolds.

Emerald Robinson sees why this is all happening.

Emerald Robinson: The early retirements of Ken Buck and Mike Gallagher are part of a scheme by the uniparty cabal to stop Trump from winning the 2024 election. How? They want to flip the House blue in time to nullify the electoral vote via the 14th Amendment.

The Uniparty never sleeps..