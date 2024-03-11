DOJ FINALLY Arrests J6er Who Fired Gun Off from the Scaffolding on Jan. 6 – After Video Was Released Last Month by Derrick Evans and Posted at The Gateway Pundit

Back on February 8, GOP Congressional Candidate and J6 defendant Derrick Evans released exclusive footage of a January 6 protester firing off a gun from the scaffolding that day. Evans posted the video at J6Footage.org.

The Gateway Pundit then reposted the video at our website with permission

(The video had only 124 views when we first posted the clip.)

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO! This footage will DESTROY the Fake News’s phony “insurrection” Narrative aimed squarely at Donald Trump! See the whole video at https://t.co/QfyXk3jPlN pic.twitter.com/VZ6ZP4KldZ — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) February 8, 2024



Derrick Evans wrote this about the footage:

So what we’re looking at here is a video taken from the west lawn of the Capitol building. After three years of breathless coverage by the mainstream media, preemptively convicting every single person who just happened to step on. You would think that you would have seen or heard about this footage you’re getting ready to see. And what we have here is footage of an unknown agitator or infiltrator of some sort who is firing off a pistol in the air in front of everyone. At about the 1 minute and 24 second mark, a Hispanic male on the younger side decides to scale the scaffolding, turns around, brandishes a firearm, aims the gun into the sky, and fires off two rounds… And then very interestingly to me anyways, he climbs right back down from the scaffolding. So he wasn’t up there to protest like everyone else or any of those things. Once again, everybody else climbs up there, stays up there, and continues waving their flags. He climbs up, fires off the gun, and then climbs right back down.

He was up there, in my opinion, for a very specific purpose of firing off those two rounds.

The Gateway Pundit obtained additional information following the release of the video. The police started shooting on the crowd with gas canisters and rubber bullets an hour before this incident.

Derrick’s footage had never been released.

Why was the DOJ hiding this?

On Friday, exactly one month after video was released of the J6 protester firing off his gun on the scaffolding, the DOJ announced that they arrested the man — over three years after the January 6th!

That raises several red flags.

The Department of Justice released this statement on the arrest.

WASHINGTON — An Illinois man has been arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges related to his alleged conduct during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the 2020 presidential election. John Banuelos, 39, of Summit, Illinois, is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with felony offenses of civil disorder; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; willfully and knowingly carry on or have readily accessible to any individual on the grounds or in any Capitol buildings, a firearm; and discharging a firearm or explosives, use a dangerous weapon, or ignite an incendiary device on the grounds or in any of the Capitol buildings. Banuelos is also charged with a misdemeanor offense of disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. The FBI arrested Banuelos today in Summit, Illinois, and he made his initial appearance in the Northern District of Illinois. According to court documents, Banuelos was identified in open-source media near the former President’s ‘Stop the Steal’ rally in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021. Banuelos entered the restricted grounds and joined the growing crowd on the west side of the Capitol perimeter. At the west side of the Capitol, a mob of rioters had become increasingly hostile towards United States Capital Police and Metropolitan Police Department officers, pushing officers back to the West Plaza and the base of the Inaugural stage. At approximately 1:24 p.m., Banuelos made his way to the front of the crowd of rioters opposite the police line. Here, officers were attempting to reestablish the police line using metal barricades after a skirmish with the crowd. Capitol building closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage captures Banuelos pointing at officers and allegedly kicking the metal barricade at least two times. Banuelos is then seen allegedly holding up his gloved hand to form the shape of a “finger gun” and simulating “firing” multiple times in the direction of the officers. At approximately 1:56 p.m., Banuelos joined with other rioters and allegedly used his body to forcefully push against officers in an attempt to breach the police line. Court documents say that the push by the crowd continued, on and off, for approximately three minutes. During this sequence, Banuelos raised his jacket to reveal a firearm in his waistband. He then moved to the south side of the West Plaza, where he was a part of a crowd that had breached the police line. Banuelos moved to the south side of the West Plaza where, at approximately 2:28 p.m., Banuelos was a part of the crowd that breached the police line. At approximately 2:33 p.m., Banuelos is captured on CCTV footage scaling the southwest Inaugural stage scaffolding. Banuelos is then seen waving the crowd toward him before pulling a firearm from his waistband. Open-source media and CCTV captured Banuelos allegedly raising the gun over his head and, at approximately 2:34 p.m., firing two shots into the air. Banuelos returned the firearm to his waistband and climbed down the scaffolding, rejoining the crowd below.

So why did the FBI wait until March 2024 to arrest this man? We all have our suspicions.

The suspect John Banuelos posted several tweets on X claiming to be a Fed.