BREAKING VIDEO: Congressional Candidate Derrick Evans Releases Exclusive Footage of Infiltrator Shooting Gun on January 6 – Just Now Being Released, Why Is That? (VIDEO)

West Virginia state lawmaker Derrick Evans was sentenced to 90 days in prison for walking into the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 and fist-bumping a police officer at the door who let him in.

Evans filmed himself in the building, did not commit any violence and left the building without causing any damage. Evans told fellow protesters not to damage any property when he entered the building.

Here are the original charges against him:

1.) Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority

2.) Violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol Grounds.

The charges were farcical. Derrick Evans resigned from office following his arrest in January 2021, a month before the legislative session began.

And Derrick Evans later spent 90 days in prison for the crime of walking into open doors on the US Capitol.

This is Joe Biden’s DOJ.

In June 2023, Derrick Evans announced he was running for a US Congressional seat.

On Thursday, Derrick Evans released exclusive footage of a shooter on January 6, 2021.

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO! This footage will DESTROY the Fake News’s phony “insurrection” Narrative aimed squarely at Donald Trump! See the whole video at https://t.co/QfyXk3jPlN pic.twitter.com/VZ6ZP4KldZ — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) February 8, 2024

Derrick released the footage on J6Footage.org.

(The video has only 124 views as of this writing.)

Derrick Evans: So what we’re looking at here is a video taken from the west lawn of the Capitol building. After three years of breathless coverage by the mainstream media, preemptively convicting every single person who just happened to step on. You would think that you would have seen or heard about this footage you’re getting ready to see. And what we have here is footage of an unknown agitator or infiltrator of some sort who is firing off a pistol in the air in front of everyone. At about the 1 minute and 24 second mark, a Hispanic male on the younger side decides to scale the scaffolding, turns around, brandishes a firearm, aims the firearm into the sky, and fires off two rounds… And then very interestingly to me anyways, he climbs right back down from the scaffolding. So he wasn’t up there to protest like everyone else or any of those things. Once again, everybody else climbs up there, stays up there, and continues waving their flags. He climbs up, fires off the gun, and then climbs right back down.

He was up there, in my opinion, for a very specific purpose of firing off those two rounds. And you want to know what the really crazy thing about all this footage within 1 minute of these two rounds being fired off? That is when the pepper spray begins.

The Gateway Pundit has obtained additional information. The police started shooting on the crowd an hour before this incident. This footage though has never been released. Why have they been hiding this?