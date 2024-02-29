Joe Biden Callously Shuffles Away When Asked if He ‘Bears Any Responsibility’ For Laken Riley’s Death – Killed by One of His Illegal Aliens (VIDEO)

Joe Biden arrived in Brownsville, Texas on Thursday for a drive-by photo-op border visit.

Brownsville is a desolate stretch with virtually no illegal alien invasion compared to other hot spots such as El Paso and Eagle Pass.

Biden facilitated the unprecedented border invasion. He took 94 executive actions in his first 100 days in office to weaken border security.

Since then, millions of military-age men from Africa, the Middle East, Latin America and China have invaded the US.

Venezuela emptied its prisons and some of its most dangerous gang members and murderers have illegally crossed into the US on Joe Biden’s open border invitation.

Someone asked Biden if he bears any responsibility for a Georgia nursing student’s death while he took photos with border patrol officials.

22-year-old, a University of Georgia student, was murdered by a Venezuelan illegal last week.

The illegal alien who murdered Laken Riley crossed into the US on Biden’s open border invitation.

According to an affidavit unsealed, the barbaric savage who murdered Laken Riley “disfigured her skull.”

“Mr. President, do you bear any responsibility for Laken Riley’s death!?” someone shouted.

Biden callously shuffled away.

WATCH: