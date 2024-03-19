BREAKING: In Major Blow to Biden Regime, Supreme Court Allows Texas to Enforce Immigration Law That Gives Police Power to Arrest Illegals

The US Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed Texas to enforce its immigration law that allows police to arrest illegal aliens.

The Supreme Court’s conservative majority rejected an emergency application by the Biden Regime requesting the high court block Texas’ immigration law.

The high court temporarily rejected the Biden Regime’s request as litigation makes its way through the courts.

Texas’ immigration law still may be blocked at a later date.

NBC News reported:

The Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that it will allow Texas to enforce for now a contentious new law that gives local police the power to arrest migrants. The conservative-majority court, with three liberal justices dissenting, rejected an emergency request by the Biden administration, which said states have no authority to legislate on immigration, an issue the federal government has sole authority over. That means the law can go into effect while litigation continues in lower courts. It could still be blocked at a later date.

In December Governor Greg Abbott (R) signed a bill that gives Texas police power to arrest illegal aliens amid Biden’s border invasion.

“Biden’s deliberate inaction has left Texas to fend for itself,” Abbott said, adding the new bill is designed to “stop the tidal wave of illegal entry into Texas.”

“At the Texas-Mexico border today for a bill signing ceremony that will take #OperationLoneStar to the next level,” Abbott said on X in December.

Brownsville At the Texas-Mexico border today for a bill signing ceremony that will take #OperationLoneStar to the next level. Join me LIVE as I sign historic border security legislation into law: https://t.co/rmFb1eHMdK pic.twitter.com/6jZ3qPNWPg — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) December 18, 2023

Far-left ‘civil rights’ organizations such as the ACLU filed lawsuits to stop Abbott’s new law.

US District Judge David Ezra, a Reagan appointee last Thursday issued a temporary injunction that blocked a Texas law that gave local police power to arrest illegal aliens.

“The preliminary injunction granted by U.S. District Judge David Ezra pauses a law that was set to take effect March 5 and came as President Joe Biden and his likely Republican challenger in November, Donald Trump, were visiting Texas’ southern border to discuss immigration. Texas officials are expected to appeal.” – ABC News reported.

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals granted a temporary stay of a federal judge’s decision to put a Texas law allowing police to arrest illegals on hold for a week.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton celebrated the victory.

“HUGE WIN: Texas has defeated the Biden Administration’s and ACLU’s emergency motions at the Supreme Court. Our immigration law, SB 4, is now in effect. As always, it’s my honor to defend Texas and its sovereignty, and to lead us to victory in court,” Ken Paxton said.