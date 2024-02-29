JUST IN: Federal Judge Blocks Texas Law That Gives Police Power to Arrest Illegal Aliens Amid Biden Border Invasion

It’s all hands on deck to stop Texas Governor Greg Abbott from securing the southern border as tens of thousands of illegals invade the US every single day on Joe Biden’s open border invitation.

US District Judge David Ezra, a Reagan appointee on Thursday issued a temporary injunction that blocked a Texas law that gave local police power to arrest illegal aliens.

“The preliminary injunction granted by U.S. District Judge David Ezra pauses a law that was set to take effect March 5 and came as President Joe Biden and his likely Republican challenger in November, Donald Trump, were visiting Texas’ southern border to discuss immigration. Texas officials are expected to appeal.” – ABC News reported.

In December Governor Greg Abbott (R) signed a bill that gives Texas police power to arrest illegal aliens amid Biden’s border invasion.

“Biden’s deliberate inaction has left Texas to fend for itself,” Abbott said, adding the new bill is designed to “stop the tidal wave of illegal entry into Texas.”

“At the Texas-Mexico border today for a bill signing ceremony that will take #OperationLoneStar to the next level,” Abbott said on X.

Brownsville At the Texas-Mexico border today for a bill signing ceremony that will take #OperationLoneStar to the next level. Join me LIVE as I sign historic border security legislation into law: https://t.co/rmFb1eHMdK pic.twitter.com/6jZ3qPNWPg — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) December 18, 2023

Far-left ‘civil rights’ organizations such as the ACLU filed lawsuits to stop Abbott’s new law.

“Ezra wrote in his decision that allowing Texas to “permanently supersede federal directives” due to an invasion would “amount to nullification of federal law and authority — a notion that is antithetical to the Constitution and has been unequivocally rejected by federal courts since the Civil War.”” ABC News reported.

Joe Biden headed to Texas to visit the southern border for a photo-op.

President Trump will also be at the southern border on Thursday.