Border Patrol Chief Jason Owens: “So Far, This Fiscal Year Alone, We Have Had People From 160 Countries or More Come Across our Border Illegally” (VIDEO)

US Border Patrol Chief Jason Owens was on CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday morning to discuss the open border crisis.

“How are people from Nepal and Africa coming here?” Camilo Montoya-Galvez asked Chief Owens.

“So far, this fiscal year alone, we have had people from 160 countries or more come across our border illegally,” Chief Owens said.

“Every country and every region has smugglers that try to facilitate a pipeline for them to get to where they are going and they are connected with one another. If they are coming from Europe or coming from Asia they will find ways to get to maybe South America and from South America then they may make their way up to the Darien Gap and make their way to Central America and ultimately find their way to decision points that take them to different points along our borders,” Chief Owens continued.

— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 24, 2024

An estimated 11 to 12 million illegals have entered the US since the Biden regime took over in January of 2021.

That number equals about the population of 41 individual states.

In February, San Diego county alone had illegals from 73 different countries cross the border.

In just one week, over 8,650 illegal aliens from 73 different countries were caught in the San Diego sector of the southern border between January 31st and February 6th.

Video footage in January from Jacumba, CA (San Diego county) shows illegals walking through an open area in the border wall into the US. Two SUVs drive off after the illegals successfully cross the border.

— Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 29, 2024

The Biden regime has no intention of stopping the flow of illegals. In February, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas dodged responsibility for the open border crisis and blamed it on a “broken” immigration system.

