Biden ‘Short Circuits’ When Confronted by Reporter for Accurately Calling Laken Riley’s Accused Killer an Illegal (Video)

Joe Biden was not so amped up the day after his agitated performance delivering the State of the Union address Thursday night. His brain short-circuited when he was confronted by a reporter about his accurately calling the accused killer of 22-year-old University of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley, 26-year-old Venezuelan national José Ibarra an “illegal.” Ibarra illegally entered the U.S. with his wife in 2022 and was paroled by the Biden administration.

Video posted by the RNC. Biden, “Well, I probably, uhhhh, I don’t re— it, uhhh, aghhh, technically not supposed to be here…”

“Do you regret using the word ‘illegal’ to describe immigrants last night?” BIDEN (short circuiting): “Well, I probably, uhhhh, I don’t re— it, uhhh, aghhh, technically not supposed to be here…” pic.twitter.com/ubl5SEOAyc — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 8, 2024

Biden went off-script during the State of the Union address after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) demanded he say the name of Laken Riley. Greene had earlier spoken to Biden as he entered the House chamber and gave him a button with Riley’s name on it.

When Greened heckled Biden during his speech, Biden picked up the button and responded by saying Riley’s name, but calling her “Lincoln”: “Lincoln Riley, an innocent young woman who was killed by an illegal. That’s right, but how many thousands have been killed by legals?” Until that moment, Biden had not said Laken Riley’s name in public.

Goaded by Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, US President Joe Biden went off script in his State of the Union address to talk about the case of Laken Riley, a 22-year-old student, who was allegedly murdered by an undocumented immigrant https://t.co/zpYv7287UM pic.twitter.com/CZNf6EnuxG — Reuters (@Reuters) March 8, 2024

Biden was criticized by former Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and several other Democrats for calling Riley’s accused killer an “illegal.”

Biden was also criticized by the co-chair of his reelection campaign Mitch Landrieu, “He probably should’ve used a different word.”

Top Biden advisor Mitch Landrieu on Biden's use of the word "illegal" to describe the illegal alien who brutally murdered 22-year-old Laken Riley: "He probably should've used a different word." Biden called her "Lincoln Riley." pic.twitter.com/2INXfGuihB — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 8, 2024

Punchbowl News reported members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus are also upset with Biden.