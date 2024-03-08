Biden ‘Short Circuits’ When Confronted by Reporter for Accurately Calling Laken Riley’s Accused Killer an Illegal (Video)

by

Joe Biden was not so amped up the day after his agitated performance delivering the State of the Union address Thursday night. His brain short-circuited when he was confronted by a reporter about his accurately calling the accused killer of 22-year-old University of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley, 26-year-old Venezuelan national José Ibarra an “illegal.” Ibarra illegally entered the U.S. with his wife in 2022 and was paroled by the Biden administration.

Video posted by the RNC. Biden, “Well, I probably, uhhhh, I don’t re— it, uhhh, aghhh, technically not supposed to be here…”

Biden went off-script during the State of the Union address after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) demanded he say the name of Laken Riley. Greene had earlier spoken to Biden as he entered the House chamber and gave him a button with Riley’s name on it.

MTG hands Joe Biden a Laken Riley pin as he enters Chamber to deliver his SOTU Address.

When Greened heckled Biden during his speech, Biden picked up the button and responded by saying Riley’s name, but calling her “Lincoln”: “Lincoln Riley, an innocent young woman who was killed by an illegal. That’s right, but how many thousands have been killed by legals?” Until that moment, Biden had not said Laken Riley’s name in public.

Biden was criticized by former Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and several other Democrats for calling Riley’s accused killer an “illegal.”

Biden was also criticized by the co-chair of his reelection campaign Mitch Landrieu, “He probably should’ve used a different word.”

Punchbowl News reported members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus are also upset with Biden.

Photo of author
Kristinn Taylor
Kristinn Taylor has contributed to The Gateway Pundit for over ten years. Mr. Taylor previously wrote for Breitbart, worked for Judicial Watch and was co-leader of the D.C. Chapter of FreeRepublic.com. He studied journalism in high school, visited the Newseum and once met David Brinkley.

You can email Kristinn Taylor here, and read more of Kristinn Taylor's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.