Nancy Pelosi, Ilhan Omar Lead Democrats in Criticizing Joe Biden for Accurately Calling Laken Riley’s Accused Killer an “Illegal”

Democrats, led by former Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), criticized Joe Biden for accurately calling the accused killer of Laken Riley an “illegal” in adlib remarks during the State of the Union address Thursday night.

Biden was goaded by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) into saying the name of Laken Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student at the University of Georgia who was kidnapped and bludgeoned to death on February 22nd while jogging on campus. Jose Ibarra, an illegal alien from Venezuela paroled into the US by the Biden administration after illegally entering the U.S. with his wife near El Paso in September 2022 has been charged in Riley’s death. Greene had confronted Biden earlier as he entered the House chamber, handing him a button featuring Riley and challenging him to “say her name.”

When Greened heckled Biden during his speech, Biden picked up the button and responded by saying Riley’s name, but calling her “Lincoln”: “Lincoln Riley, an innocent young woman who was killed by an illegal. That’s right, but how many thousands have been killed by legals?” Until that moment, Biden had not said Laken Riley’s name in public.

Goaded by Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, US President Joe Biden went off script in his State of the Union address to talk about the case of Laken Riley, a 22-year-old student, who was allegedly murdered by an undocumented immigrant https://t.co/zpYv7287UM pic.twitter.com/CZNf6EnuxG — Reuters (@Reuters) March 8, 2024

Pelosi appeared on CNN after the speech and scolded Biden for saying “illegal”, “He should have said ‘undocumented…”

Nancy Pelosi just criticized Biden for using the term "illegal" when describing Laken Riley's killer instead of "undocumented" You can't make this up pic.twitter.com/6DGzEc7VZw — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) March 8, 2024

Ilhan Omar, a refugee from Somalia who has her own immigration controversies, “Let me be clear: No human being is illegal.”

Let me be clear: No human being is illegal. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 8, 2024

Mexico native Rep. Chuy Garcia (D-IL), “As a proud immigrant, I’m extremely disappointed to hear President Biden use the word “illegal.””

As a proud immigrant, I'm extremely disappointed to hear President Biden use the word "illegal." — Congressman Chuy García (@RepChuyGarcia) March 8, 2024

Texas native Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX), speaking to Texas Tribune reporter Sejal Govindarao, “I think it’s dangerous rhetoric. And I think that the President is getting bad advice from his advisors and speech writers.”

Rep. Joaquin Castro is not happy about Biden parroting MTG in saying Laken Riley was "killed by an illegal." "I think it's dangerous rhetoric. And I think that the President is getting bad advice from his advisors and speech writers," he tells @sejalg_ — Matthew Choi (@matthewichoi) March 8, 2024

Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) and Illinois native Rep. Delia Ramirez (D-IL), “No human being is illegal.”

No human being is illegal. https://t.co/qU0XeB0BtA — Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) March 8, 2024

MTG slammed Pelosi late last night, “CNN wanted Nancy Pelosi’s take on when I forced Joe Biden to SAY HER NAME. Nancy Pelosi didn’t acknowledge Laken Riley, rather Nancy Pelosi was more concerned with Biden referring to her murderer as an “illegal” and not “undocumented.” Disgraceful!”

CNN wanted Nancy Pelosi’s take on when I forced Joe Biden to SAY HER NAME. Nancy Pelosi didn’t acknowledge Laken Riley, rather Nancy Pelosi was more concerned with Biden referring to her murderer as an “illegal” and not “undocumented.” Disgraceful! https://t.co/69br6BhEMs — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) March 8, 2024

MTG responded to Garcia Friday morning, “They are melting down because I forced Biden to go off script and he finally told the truth and admitted Laken Riley was murdered by an ILLEGAL!!! Yes that’s right Joe. ILLEGAL ALIEN!!!!”

They are melting down because I forced Biden to go off script and he finally told the truth and admitted Laken Riley was murdered by an ILLEGAL!!! Yes that’s right Joe. ILLEGAL ALIEN!!!! https://t.co/auwxadMcD1 pic.twitter.com/TNH9aHcHJr — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) March 8, 2024

Last word goes to the Border Patrol Union, “Isn’t it just like radical leftists to start foaming at the mouth, not about a murdered young lady who had her head bashed in, but about what they consider a mean name used for her alleged illegal alien killer. These people are truly sick.”