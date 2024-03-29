Biden Regime Issues Strongest-Ever Emission Rules on Heavy Duty Vehicles, Including Trucks and Buses, to Force Adoption of Electric Vehicles

The Biden regime has issued the toughest-ever regulations targeting emissions generated from heavy-duty vehicles, including trucks and buses, in their latest effort to force drivers to adopt garbage electric vehicles.

As Fox News reported, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced the new regulations Friday morning. The rules will go into effect beginning in 2026 for model year 2027 vehicles and become more stringent through model year 2032.

The outlet notes this will force more trucks and buses to be zero-emission vehicles within that time frame. Less than 1% of all new truck sales in America are currently zero emissions.

White House Climate Advisor Ali Zaidi laughably claimed these new regulations will “unlock extraordinary public health, climate, and economic gains.”

“EPA’s standards complement President Biden’s unprecedented investment in our workers and communities to reduce harmful emissions while strengthening our manufacturing capacity for the transportation technologies of the future,” said Zaidi. “By tackling pollution from heavy-duty vehicles, we can unlock extraordinary public health, climate, and economic gains.”

Fox News reports the new mandates apply to short-haul and long-haul tractor-trailer trucks, as well as vocational trucks like delivery vehicles, garbage trucks, school and public transit buses, concrete trucks, and fire trucks. By 2032, 50% of vocational trucks, 35% of short-haul tractor-trailers, and 25% of long-haul tractor-trailers could be electric, according to EPA estimates.

The EPA estimates the new limits will wipe out a billion tons of greenhouse gas emissions.

Todd Spencer, president of the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, told Fox News the Biden regime seems determined to eliminate small businesses with these destructive regulations.

“Small business truckers, who happen to care about clean air for themselves and their kids as much as anyone, make up 96% of trucking,” said Spencer. “Yet, this administration seems dead set on regulating every local mom-and-pop business out of existence with its flurry of unworkable environmental mandates.”

As the Gateway Pundit previously reported, the Biden regime has been on a warpath against the gas-powered vehicles. Just last week, Biden issued the most radical environmental rules in American history to phase out gasoline-powered vehicles and force customers to drive ineffective electric cars.

Automakers will be forced to rapidly curb the emissions of greenhouse gases, hydrocarbons, nitrogen oxides, and particulate matter from new passenger cars, light trucks, and larger pickups and vans, beginning with the model year 2027 vehicles.

When the tailpipe emissions rules kick in, automakers will be compelled to increase production and sales of EVs, plug-in hybrids, traditional hybrids, and fuel cell vehicles. Under one “low cost” model EPA outlined in the rule, automakers must ensure 56% of light-duty car sales are battery electric and another 13% are hybrid by 2032.

The Regime has also received backup from eight states to force Americans to drive environmentally damaging electric vehicles. These states are California, Rhode Island, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, and Washington. The District of Columbia has also signed off.