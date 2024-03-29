Eight States Plan to Ban the Sale of Gas-Powered Vehicles as Joe Biden Issues New Rules to Begin Killing Them Off

The Gateway Pundit reported last week that Joe Biden issued the most radical environmental rules in American history to phase out gasoline-powered vehicles and force customers to drive ineffective electric cars. Now, a new report has revealed the effort to finish off the gas-powered car is well-underway in eight states.

As The Daily Mail reported Tuesday, the rules being adopted in these states specify that only zero-emission vehicles, which include electric vehicles and certain plug-in hybrids, can be sold beginning with the 2035 model year. This is known as the Advanced Clean Cars II rule.

The eight states that have pledged to force their constituents to drive environmentally damaging electric vehicles are California, Rhode Island, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, and Washington. The District of Columbia has also signed off.

Unsurprisingly, California was the first to adopt the rule. They want to have 35% of new vehicle sales emit zero emissions in two years and are raising that goal to a whopping 68% by 2030.

As the California Air Resources Board notes, the rule restructures the Golden State’s “growing zero-emission vehicle market and robust motor vehicle emission control rules and augments them to meet more aggressive tailpipe emissions standards and ramp up to 100% zero-emission vehicles.”

Rhode Island was the most recent state to join the list of states pledging to ban the sale of gas-powered cars.

The Mail notes that other states have adopted versions of the Advanced Clean Cars II Rule, but have not yet pledged to wipe out gas-powered cars entirely by 2035.

Delaware and Colorado, for example, last year finalized rules that require 82 percent of all new cars to be zero emission vehicles by 2032. New Mexico announced last July that it will set its own annual targets for the sale of zero-emission vehicles. But none of these states have endorsed the 2035 ban.

The Gateway Pundit previously revealed the Biden regime, in a joint announcement with the White House and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), finalized a slate of economically crippling environmental regulations curbing gas-powered vehicle tailpipe emissions. These rules were ostensibly in response to greenhouse gas emissions and “climate change.”

Automakers will be forced to rapidly curb the emissions of greenhouse gases, hydrocarbons, nitrogen oxides, and particulate matter from new passenger cars, light trucks, and larger pickups and vans, beginning with the model year 2027 vehicles.

When the tailpipe emissions rules kick in, automakers will be compelled to increase production and sales of EVs, plug-in hybrids, traditional hybrids, and fuel cell vehicles. Under one “low cost” model EPA outlined in the rule, automakers must ensure 56% of light-duty car sales are battery electric and another 13% are hybrid by 2032.

With the Biden regime receiving help from several compliant states, the gas car may soon become a historical footnote unless President Trump wins this year. He is the last hope to begin reversing this environmental insanity and perhaps save America altogether.