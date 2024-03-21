Joe Biden Issues New Environmental Rules to Begin Killing Off Gas Powered Vehicles in America

On Wednesday, Joe Biden officially issued the most radical environmental rules in American history to phase out gasoline-powered vehicles and force customers to drive ineffective electric cars.

As Fox News reported, the Biden regime, in a joint announcement with the White House and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), finalized a slate of economically crippling environmental regulations curbing gas-powered vehicle tailpipe emissions. These rules are ostensibly in response to greenhouse gas emissions and “climate change.”

The announcement did not come as a surprise as reports indicated the rules would be finalized this week. But it does mark a reversal from last month when regime officials were reportedly considering easing the push as an election-year concession to automakers and labor unions.

Fox News notes the rules are designed to push electric vehicles. Regime officials say they expect nearly 70% of all new car sales to be zero-emissions within a few years.

Here is more detail on the scheme from Fox News:

Automakers will be forced to rapidly curb the emissions of greenhouse gases, hydrocarbons, nitrogen oxides, and particulate matter from new passenger cars, light trucks, and larger pickups and vans, beginning with model year 2027 vehicles.

When the tailpipe emissions rules kick in, automakers will be compelled to increase production and sales of EVs, plug-in hybrids, traditional hybrids, and fuel cell vehicles. Under one “low cost” model EPA outlined in the rule, automakers would be forced to ensure 56% of light-duty car sales are battery electric, and another 13% are hybrid by 2032.

Biden released a video statement on X hailing the new rules as a promise kept and vowed to “race forward in the years ahead.”

Three years ago, I set an ambitious target: that half of all new cars and trucks sold in 2030 would be zero-emission. I brought together American autoworkers. Together, we’ve made historic progress. Hundreds of new expanded factories across the country. Hundreds of billions in private investment and thousands of good-paying union jobs. And we’ll meet my goal for 2030 and race forward in the years ahead.

Today, we’re setting new pollution standards for cars and trucks. And you have my word: U.S. workers will lead the world in making autos, each stamped ‘Made in America.’ pic.twitter.com/bRW73MGKNF — President Biden (@POTUS) March 20, 2024

Trump campaign national press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News Biden’s “anti-American” edict would destroy the auto industry, and Trump would reverse it on Day One.