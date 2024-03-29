Beyond the Headlines: INSANE New Details in BOMBSHELL Diddy Case

by

Another piece of the Hollywood cabal chips off every day, with a HUGE piece being knocked off with the recent raid of Hip-Hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs’ multimillion-dollar mansion. And it turns out – he may have been involved in the same racket Jeffrey Epstein was. Elijah Schaffer explores more in today’s Beyond the Headlines!

On Monday, federal agents raided the Miami and Los Angeles homes belonging to Combs in connection with a sex-trafficking investigation.

Homeland Security Investigations executed the raids on Combs’ Holmby Hills home in Los Angeles and his Miami home on Star Island.

Combs has been accused of drugging and sexually assaulting young women.

“Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available,” Homeland Security Investigations said in a statement.
Photo of author
Beyond The Headlines

You can email Beyond The Headlines here, and read more of Beyond The Headlines's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.