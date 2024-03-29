Beyond the Headlines: INSANE New Details in BOMBSHELL Diddy Case

Another piece of the Hollywood cabal chips off every day, with a HUGE piece being knocked off with the recent raid of Hip-Hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs’ multimillion-dollar mansion. And it turns out – he may have been involved in the same racket Jeffrey Epstein was. Elijah Schaffer explores more in today’s Beyond the Headlines!

On Monday, federal agents raided the Miami and Los Angeles homes belonging to Combs in connection with a sex-trafficking investigation.

Homeland Security Investigations executed the raids on Combs’ Holmby Hills home in Los Angeles and his Miami home on Star Island.

Combs has been accused of drugging and sexually assaulting young women.