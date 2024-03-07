AWESOME: Fed-Up New York Firefighters Greet Leftist Tyrant Letitia James With Loud Pro-Trump Chants and Boos During FDNY Speech (VIDEO)

The people who protect and serve New York City residents are FED UP with Trump-hating fascist attorney general Letitia James’s assault on the rule of law.

As Newsweek reported, a large group of firefighters made their stance perfectly clear during Thursday’s New York Fire Department (FDNY) promotion ceremony regarding James’s inquisition of President Trump.

After honoring FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh, James’s speech was effectively drowned out by LOUD pro-Trump chants in the crowd. She struggles a bit to find her words amidst the commotion.

You can also hear a few boos and heckles from the crowd as well in the video.

WATCH:

Pro-Trump chants DROWN Letitia James’s speech to FDNY firefighters. pic.twitter.com/clKiYReC9H — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) March 7, 2024

Newsweek also notes that upon beginning her speech, many in the crowd loudly booed James. The triggered attorney general responded to the dissenters by saying “Come on, we’re in a house of God…simmer down.”

James should look in the mirror and take her own advice. Her treatment of Trump is certainly not God-approved.

As Gateway Pundit readers know, James is behind the New York fraud case against Trump and his business, falsely claiming the Trump Organization used fraudulent methods to inflate assets’ values to secure loans and insurance deals​.

Compromised Judge Arthur Engoron ordered Trump to pay over $355 million in fines because he supposedly “participated in aiding and abetting the conspiracy to commit insurance fraud by their individual acts in falsifying business records and valuations, causing materially fraudulent SFCs to be intentionally submitted to insurance companies.”

James is now threatening to seize Trump’s assets if he cannot cough up the fines. One would expect to see this behavior in Communist China, not the United States.