WWIII WATCH: Biden NatSec Advisor Jake Sullivan Refuses to Rule Out Strike on Iran (VIDEO)

*World War Three Watch*

Joe Biden’s National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Sunday told NBC’s “Meet the Press” host Kristen Welker that striking Iran may be on the table as the US carries out strikes in the Middle East.

The US on Friday began retaliatory strikes in the Middle East after three American service members were killed in Jordan on Sunday.

The airstrikes employed more than 125 precision munitions and US military forces struck more than 85 targets in Iraq and Syria, according to a statement released by CENTCOM.

The US and UK carried out strikes on Iran proxy militants in Yemen on Saturday.

Joe Biden was careful to avoid a direct conflict with the state of Iran after they warned him.

In fact, Biden gave key Iranian military officials a warning before the US conducted airstrikes in Iraq and Syria so they were able to safely flee the region just in time.

NBC’s Kristen Welker asked Jake Sullivan if strikes inside Iran are off the table and Sullivan refused to answer.

“Well, sitting here today on a national news program, I’m not going to get into what we’ve ruled in and ruled out from the point of view of military action,” Sullivan said. “What I will say is that the president is determined to respond forcefully to attacks on our people. The president also is not looking for a wider war in the Middle East.”

“But is it off the table? Are strikes inside Iran off the table?” Kristen Welker asked.

“Again, Kristen, sitting here on television, it would not be wise for me to talk about what we’re ruling in and ruling out,” Sullivan replied.

Welker pressed him again: “So you’re not ruling it out?”

Sullivan replied, “I’ll just say the same thing one more time.”

“I’m not going to get into what’s on the table and off the table when it comes to the American response,” he added.

NEW: @kwelkernbc asks NSA @JakeSullivan46 if the U.S. has ruled out strikes inside Iran. Sullivan: “I’m not going to get into what we’ve ruled in and ruled out.” Kristen: “So you’re not ruling it out?” Sullivan: “I’m not going to get into what’s on the table.” pic.twitter.com/W7hj7KzzMV — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) February 4, 2024

Sleep well, America.