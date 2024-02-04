High-Ranking Iranian Intelligence and Military Officials Involved in Deadly Attack on US Troops Flee Region After Biden Telegraphs Friday’s US Strikes in Middle East

High-ranking Iranian Intelligence and military officials who were involved in the deadly attack on US troops in Jordan fled the region after Joe Biden telegraphed Friday’s US strikes in the Middle East.

The US on Friday began retaliatory strikes in the Middle East after three American service members were killed in Jordan on Sunday.

The three servicemembers killed in action were all members of the 718th Engineer Company, a reservist unit out of Fort Moore, Georgia.

The Pentagon released the names of three deceased servicemembers:

Sgt. William Jerome Rivers, 46 of Carrollton, GA

Spc. Kennedy Ladon Sanders, 24, of Waycross, GA

Spc. Breonna Alexsondria Moffett, 23, Savannah, GA



deceased servicemembers from left to right: Rivers, Sanders, Moffett

Biden gave key Iranian military officials a warning before the US conducted airstrikes in Iraq and Syria so they were able to safely flee the region just in time.

Iran previously warned Joe Biden it would retaliate if he responded to the deadly drone attack on American service members.

Joe Biden was careful to avoid a direct conflict with the state of Iran after they warned him.

The airstrikes employed more than 125 precision munitions and US military forces struck more than 85 targets, according to a statement released by CENTCOM.

The strikes didn’t kill any key military or intel officials since Biden telegraphed the strikes.

“There has been some criticism of this administration that the president telegraphed that strikes were coming. There has been some reporting that a number of these Iranian intelligence and military officials who perhaps were in Syria and Iraq assisting those militias there have already fled,” CBS reported.

CBS’s Margaret Brennan said sources in the region confirmed this to her.

“A lot of the IRGC Quds Force trainers have left Iraq and Syria knowing this was coming and that is also intentional by the United States,” Margaret Brennan said.

President Biden is facing criticism for telegraphing Friday's U.S. strikes in the Middle East, with reports that a number of Iranian intelligence and military officials who may have assisted the militias involved in the attack on U.S. troops had already fled.

The last time Joe Biden responded to a deadly attack on American soldiers, he ended up droning children in Afghanistan.

Biden killed an entire family just so he could look like he ‘fought back’ after a suicide bomber killed 13 US service members in Kabul during his botched withdrawal.